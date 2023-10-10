At US$53.92, Is It Time To Put Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) On Your Watch List?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$57.84 and falling to the lows of US$50.38. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cisco Systems' current trading price of US$53.92 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cisco Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Cisco Systems Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Cisco Systems is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $76.42, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Cisco Systems’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Cisco Systems generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Cisco Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CSCO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSCO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CSCO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

