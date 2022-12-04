At US$45.56, Is It Time To Put AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) On Your Watch List?

While AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine AtriCure’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for AtriCure

Is AtriCure Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – AtriCure is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $67.92, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, AtriCure’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from AtriCure?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 65% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AtriCure. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ATRC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATRC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ATRC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing AtriCure at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AtriCure.

If you are no longer interested in AtriCure, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

