At US$39.69, Is It Time To Put UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) On Your Watch List?

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$48.03 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$37.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether UFP Technologies' current trading price of US$39.69 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at UFP Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is UFP Technologies still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 16.78x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 20.95x, which means if you buy UFP Technologies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that UFP Technologies should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, UFP Technologies’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will UFP Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of UFP Technologies, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -9.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, UFPT appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on UFPT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UFPT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on UFPT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

