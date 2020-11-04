At US$28.16, Is It Time To Put Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) On Your Watch List?

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$34.80 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$27.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sapiens International's current trading price of US$28.16 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sapiens International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Sapiens International

What's the opportunity in Sapiens International?

Great news for investors – Sapiens International is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sapiens International’s ratio of 46.5x is below its peer average of 56.67x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. What’s more interesting is that, Sapiens International’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Sapiens International?

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Sapiens International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SPNS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPNS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SPNS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Sapiens International, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Sapiens International you should be aware of.

Story continues