At US$25.18, Is MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Worth Looking At Closely?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine MakeMyTrip’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is MakeMyTrip worth?

MakeMyTrip appears to be overvalued by 29% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$25.18 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $19.47. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since MakeMyTrip’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will MakeMyTrip generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 89% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for MakeMyTrip. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MMYT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MMYT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MMYT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MMYT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

