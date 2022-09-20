At US$236, Is It Time To Put Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Automatic Data Processing’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Automatic Data Processing Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Automatic Data Processing today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $279.81, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Automatic Data Processing’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Automatic Data Processing?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Automatic Data Processing. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ADP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Automatic Data Processing and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Automatic Data Processing, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

