US 2020: Indian Americans’ Time as a Political Community Has Come

The US presidential election matters to India in at least two respects. First, the outcome will determine America's commitment to democratic norms, rule of law, and its positioning in the international community. Second, the election will impact US-India relations, though primarily with respect to economic issues. Under either a Biden or Trump administration, I expect security cooperation to proceed apace.

There's an emerging narrative that a Biden-Harris administration would be bad for India because the United States would apply more scrutiny to India's domestic affairs. While I think a Biden administration would pay more attention to democracy in India, larger geopolitical forces—namely, China's rise—will constrain American behaviour. You might see more rhetorical emphasis on freedoms, human rights, civil liberties, but in the Indian case, I am skeptical it will mean significant policy change in practice.

One of the most interesting findings from our survey of Indian Americans (the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey) is that foreign policy—specifically US-India relations—does not appear to be a key animating issue for voters this election year. Instead, voters are preoccupied with bread-and-butter issues like the economy, healthcare, and social justice. Given the realities of the pandemic, economic crisis, and conversations about structural racism, this makes sense to us.

Frankly, Indian Americans have historically tilted toward the Democratic Party, at least as far back as we have data (the mid-2000s). According to our survey, Indian Americans by and large view the Republican party as fundamentally unwelcoming on account of its perceived hostility toward minorities. Most ethnic minorities in the United States, though not all, tend to affiliate with the Democratic Party for this reason. Indian Americans may do so even more intensely given that they have been among the largest beneficiaries of America's open immigration policies.

Indian Americans have accumulated increasing amounts of political and economic power and the fact that presidential candidates are actively wooing them this election is a signal that their time as a political community has come. Biden's effort to reach out to the Indian American community via festive messages and other pop moves, I think, has only helped.

