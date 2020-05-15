US$2.01: That's What Analysts Think Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

Last week saw the newest first-quarter earnings release from Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues were US$18m, and Geodrill was a dismal 17% short of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Geodrill's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$85.4m in 2020. This would be a credible 2.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest earnings, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$93.5m in 2020, and did not provide an earnings per share estimate. The consensus seems a bit less optimistic overall, with the revenue forecasts following the latest results.

Intriguingly,the analysts have cut their price target 6.2% to US$2.01 showing a clear decline in sentiment around Geodrill's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Geodrill, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$2.44 and the most bearish at US$1.60 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Geodrill's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.5% increase next year well below the historical 14%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.3% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Geodrill is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their revenue estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Geodrill's future valuation.

