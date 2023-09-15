At US$175, Is It Time To Put Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) On Your Watch List?

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$297 and falling to the lows of US$172. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Insulet's current trading price of US$175 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Insulet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Insulet Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Insulet today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $185.63, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Insulet’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Insulet generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Insulet. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PODD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PODD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Insulet you should know about.

