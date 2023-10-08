At US$138, Is It Time To Put Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Alphabet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Alphabet Worth?

Great news for investors – Alphabet is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $183.08, but it is currently trading at US$138 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Alphabet’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Alphabet generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 65% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Alphabet. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GOOGL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GOOGL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GOOGL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

