At US$1.56, Is Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Worth Looking At Closely?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Paysafe’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Paysafe Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Paysafe is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $2.52, but it is currently trading at US$1.56 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Paysafe’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Paysafe look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Paysafe's earnings are expected to increase by 53%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PSFE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PSFE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PSFE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

