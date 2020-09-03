Paris, Amsterdam, September 3, 2020
Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at August 31, 2020
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31/08/2020
|138,472,385
|138,472,385
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €692,361,925
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
Attachment
- URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at August 31, 2020