Uruguay's Esteban Gesto joins Montreal Impact as assistant coach

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have named Uruguay's Esteban Gesto an assistant coach.

Gesto, who will work under head coach Wilmer Cabrera, has more than 40 years of experience as a coach and fitness coach at the professional and international levels.

He has worked with Uruguyayan national teams, including at the World Cup in 1990 and 2002, along with clubs in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay.

Jules Gueguen, the Montreal Impact academy fitness coach, will stay with the first team until the end of the season.

"Esteban Gesto is one of the most well known fitness coaches in all of Latin America," Cabrera said in a statement. "Regardless of all the experience he has, he's always been on top of the fitness aspect of the game, evolving with the tendencies. He coached top players in top clubs and selections at the highest level in the world. His knowledge and experience will be helpful for the last push of the season, mostly as an adviser to put the players in the best conditions possible."

The Canadian Press