Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 Crash Survivors Recount Fight for Survival in ABC News ‘Prisoners of the Snow’ Trailer (Exclusive Video)

ABC News has dropped a trailer for “Prisoners of the Snow,” which will air on the network on May 22 and stream next day on Hulu.

The two-hour documentary tells the story of the 1972 Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed into a remote location in the snow-covered Andes Mountains while carrying a rugby team traveling with family and friends to a match in Chile. Of the 45 passengers, only 16 survived the incident.

ABC News contributor Chris Connelly sits down with five of the crash survivors, Nando Parrado, Roberto Canessa, Carlitos Páez Rodríguez, Eduardo Strauch and Roy Harley, who share their firsthand accounts and stories of determination and perseverance, which helped inspire the popular series “Yellowjackets.”

The program also includes interviews with mountaineers, adventurers and survival experts who have studied their experience, visited the crash site and followed the escape route explaining the incredible challenges the passengers endured.

From defying death in the plane crash and two avalanches to near starvation, they relive the unimaginable choices they were forced to make to stay alive by eating the bodies of their dead friends as their only option for survival. After 61 days on the mountain, Parrado and Canessa led the way to the group’s miraculous escape and rescue.

Also Read:

ABC News to Explore Life and Meteoric Rise of Country Phenom Jelly Roll (Exclusive)

“Prisoners of the Snow” is produced by ABC News Studios. David Sloan serves senior executive producer, while Muriel Pearson is executive producer and Erica Baumgart is senior producer. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley.

Other ABC News Studios productions include “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” “The Lady Bird Diaries,” “Aftershock,” “The Murders Before the Marathon,” “Killing County,” “Wild Crime,” “Death in the Dorms” and “Mormon No More.”

Watch the trailer in the video above.

Also Read:

ABC News Studios Sets ‘The Game Show Show’ Special With Drew Carey, Vanna White and More (Exclusive)