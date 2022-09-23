Luis Suarez turned 35 this January but will still lead the line for Uruguay at this winter's World Cup - Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - REUTERS

Uruguay were once the the dominant force in world football and while their star does not shine as bright as it once did, they can will still prove a touch side to beat at the World Cup 2022.

With the likes of Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez in their ranks, they could make plenty of noise in Qatar.

Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from November 21 to December 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Uruguay are a side blessed with a combination of youthful exuberance and experience when it comes to their squad of players.

Luis Suarez, who recently returned to Uruguay to play for Nacional, is still is country's talisman having made 133 appearances for them while scoring 68 goals.

His likely partner up front will be Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica this summer in a deal said to be worth around €75 million.

Elsewhere, Federico Valverde of Real Madrid and Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur offer quality in midfield, while the experienced Martin Caceres is likely to lead a defence which could also feature Ronald Araújo of Barcelona.

What are Uruguay's fixtures?

Uruguay are in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and South Kores.

Nov 24: Uruguay vs Soputh Korea, Education City Stadium, 1pm

Nov 28: Portugal vs Uruguay, Lusail Iconic Stadium, 7pm

Nov 30: Ghana vs Uruguay, Al Wakrah Sports Complex, 3pm

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is Uruguy's World Cup record?

Uruguay have twice been winners of the World Cup. They won the very first tournament in 1930, when they beat Argentina 4-2 in front of their home fans at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

They also won the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, their first tournament since winning the trophy in 1930, when they beat the hosts 2-1 in the final in Rio de Janeiro.

The furthest Uruguay have got to at a World Cup since their 1950 success is the semi-finals in South Africa in 2010. They finished fourth in that tournament after losing the third-place play off to Germany.

Latest odds

Saudi Arabia are currently 50/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 5/1

France 6/1

England 7/1

Argentina 7/1

Odds correct as of September 23.