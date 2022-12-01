Diego Alonso - Uruguay World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

Uruguay head into their last Group H match against Ghana knowing they have to win to have a chance of making it through to the second round.

Diego Alonso's team are faced with the do-or-die match against the African nation thanks to a 2-0 defeat to a Bruno Fernandes-inspired Portugal on Monday night. The Manchester United man scored both the goals – one a cross that evaded everyone and the other a penalty – as the South Americans were soundly beaten.

That result guaranteed a round-of-16 place for the Europeans but also means Luis Suarez and Co will have to sweat it out on Friday when they face Ghana. Victory would be good enough to ensure a second round spot only if Portugal beat South Korea in their last group match.

"It's up to all of us to feel that confidence we have played with in the past when we had to play knockout matches. Even friendlies, we play with joy, we are a joyful, dynamic team and we have to recover that," Uruguay's head coach Diego Alonso said.

"We need to let ourselves go and feel we are enjoying this party, this celebration of football and give it our all and feel confident."

"I believe in my players. We have to reiterate this and fill our players with confidence so they can play freely as we have on so many occasions."

Uruguay's brand of football has earned the country a place at 14 World Cups but they are on the brink of exiting at the group stage for the first time in 20 years.

Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa

Defenders: Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Matias Vina, Ronald Araujo, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Jose Luis Rodriguez

Midfielders: Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas de la Cruz, Manuel Ugarte, Facundo Pellestri

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Maxi Gomez, Darwin Nunez, Facundo Torres, Agustin Canobbio

What are Uruguay's results and fixtures?

November 24: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

November 28: Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay

What is Uruguay's World Cup record?

Uruguay have twice won the World Cup, starting with the inaugural tournament in 1930, when they beat Argentina 4-2 in front of their home fans at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

They also won the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, their first tournament since winning the trophy in 1930, when they beat the hosts 2-1 in the final match in Rio de Janeiro.

The furthest Uruguay have gone since is the semi-finals in South Africa in 2010. They finished fourth in that tournament after losing the third-place play off to Germany.

