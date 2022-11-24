Luis Suarez fails to make his mark as South Korea hold Uruguay to goalless draw

Uruguay vs South Korea, World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

04:01 PM

Report

Uruguay disappoint as South Korea run the show in cagey draw

Federico Valverde struck the post at the last but failed to break the deadlock against South Korea - Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Another highly fancied team has failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup.

This time it was South Korea holding Uruguay to a 0-0 draw, a result that probably favors the Asian team.

The stalemate at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with a surprising result. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets.

South Korea, with forward Son Heung-min wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, always looked the more likely to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. The South Koreans were quicker, pressing from the opening whistle.

Some South Korean fans wore Batman-like masks in solidarity with Son.

Son Heung-min played in a bespoke mask as he recovers from a fractured orbital bone, an injury picked up on duty for Tottenham - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

However, in a match with few clear scoring chances, Uruguay had the best chances: Diego Godin hit the post with a header in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.

Uruguay will next face Portugal in Group H while South Korea play Ghana.

South Korea attacked from the start and Son excited the crowd every time he touched the ball. He managed only one threatening attack in the first half, however, and did less in the second.

South Korea always looked quicker than Uruguay, but not necessarily the more dangerous. The team's best chance came in the 34th minute when Hwang Ui-jo sailed a close-range attempt over the crossbar.

As the half wore on, Uruguay began to take more possession but always seemed more cautious, taking less initiative despite having the more experienced players.

Son went down in a heap early in the second half with Martin Caceres getting the first yellow card of the match.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso sent in Edinson Cavani for Luis Suarez in 64th minute as the pace of the match slowed until Valverde hit the post in the final minutes.

03:54 PM

A torrid time for Luis Suarez

The veteran forward was almost entirely anonymous until he was whipped off just past the hour mark, registering a sum total of zero touches in South Korea's box, and just 18 in total.



Luis Suarez looked weary and blunted against South Korea - Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

03:44 PM

Valverde named Player of the Match

Valverde's award is well-deserved; Group H opponents will have to make getting a handle on the Real Madrid player a serious priority - Alex Caparros/Getty Images

03:37 PM

Son Heung-min speaks to beIN Sports

[It was a good game] not only for South Korea, it was a great match, obviously it was nil-nil – some people could say it was a bit boring, I think it wasn't. It was an entertaining game, it was really interesting. Uruguay was the favourite. We fought amazingly, and we had unbelievable performances, and the guys believed we can do [it]. One point is obviously not amazing, but better than zero points. I think this gives us a little more of a boost [...] we have unbelievable young guys, with amazing talent, and we have amazing players. I'm always telling them that they should believe in their quality more. Obviously we missed something today in the game [...] but this is the World Cup – people are a little more highly motivated!

On preparing to return after his facial injury:

It was a nightmare, I was doing everything to be here. It's a big honour that I [can] play for this amazing country. I'm grateful to Spurs, that they've done everything for me to be here.

son heung-min - Alessandra Tarantino/AP

03:17 PM

With a little breathing room...

03:14 PM

South Korea struggled to unleash their greatest weapon

son heung-min - Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Despite the stalemate, supporters of the national team would have been grateful for a glimpse of their country's talisman - Jung Yeon-je/AFP

03:10 PM

Thom Gibbs was at the Education City Stadium

Oof. I've not sent over an update because there has been so little to remark upon. If you were being kind you might say those sides cancelled one another out. If not, you might wonder if there is a quality problem at this World Cup. Not many fancied South Korea, and they will be happier with their performance. Uruguay improved when Luis Suarez was taken off. It's the neutrals I feel sorry for. That played out like the final warm-up match before a tournament.

03:08 PM

Nice, but not enough

🚀 Almost a screamer from Uruguay's Fede Valverde



03:07 PM

Making history – begrudgingly

Another day, another record. In our fourth 0-0 draw of the tournament (fourth! Russia 2018 had one!), we have the brutal statistic that neither team registered a shot on target. This is the lowest (and lowest possible) total in a World Cup match.

That being said, I disagree in part with striking the post not registering. I know it isn't on target, literally, but it feels substantial enough, particular to spare both teams' blushes today.

02:55 PM

Full time: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Hwang In-beom gestures to the crowd to get up, cheer louder than they ever have, spur the team on. Varela is taken out by a running Kim Jin-su, and comes off the worse, conceding a free kick, to general bafflement.

There's not much that can be done with the free kick, however: the whistle blows, and it's yet another 0-0 draw!

02:53 PM

90+6 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Valverde bullies Kim Moon-hwang over the side line, looking extremely energetic as Uruguay scraps to break the tie.

Fighting their way into the South Korea half, Uruguay win a corner, which De La Cruz takes. In a master stroke, Kim Seung-gyu steps out to catch the ball.

Moments left on the clock.

02:51 PM

90+4 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Cho Gue-sung chases down a sliding ball on the right, which he plays to Son Heung-min in the box, but Caceres is there to smother the opportunity. There's another, slightly wild, South Korea strike, the side starting to look a bit frantic.

Both teams are, really, bewildered by the level score line.

02:49 PM

90+2 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

De La Cruz crosses into the box looking for Cavani, but is intercepted to set up a run for South Korea. Lee Kang-in sets off at pace, and Valverde hurls himself into a terrific tackle to shut down a promising-looking South Korea attack.

south korea - Alessandra Tarantino/AP

02:48 PM

90 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Kim Moon-hwan snags the ball, and sets up a fresh South Korea attack, as Cho Gue-sung pours forward, but there's very little support.

When the ball falls back to Uruguayan feet, Valverde has another sumptuous chance, curling in a strike from some way out which again strikes the woodwork!

South Korea are gifted their own chance after Rochet misplays short to lurking South Korea, and Son sets up for a flat shot on goal – which falls just wide!

Can anyone make the difference in the seven added minutes?

south korea - Martin Meissner/AP

south korea - Nick Potts/PA

02:45 PM

88 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

De La Cruz plays to Caceres, who sets up Bentancur on the right wing. Inch by inch, they make their way to the box, Bentancur sending in a diagonal ball which Cavani leaps to get on the end of. The header is unfocused, and darts wide.

Change for Uruguay, which sees Pellistri exit for Varela. On the pitch, Cho Gue-sung is handed a yellow card for interfering with Gimenez, who may have been overdoing it a touch as he went down.

cavani - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

02:43 PM

86 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Uruguay are still bogged down by the stickiness of the South Korea midfield. Are we really due our fourth nil-nil draw? The clash of wildly opposing set-ups should be good for a firework or too?

Cavani picks up the ball deep in the South Korea half, but he passes backwards, rather than spotting a promising run from Bentancur.

02:41 PM

84 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Cavani draws a free kick, which Uruguay moves forwards hesitantly. Nunez collects the ball on the right, and he feeds the ball in to Bentancur, but the pass is shaky and insubstantial, drippling out of play behind the goal line.

02:39 PM

81 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Cho Gue-sung hustles on the left, battling Godin for the ball, but the South Korea player just misses out.

Cavani bullies the ball off South Korean feet, and sets up Nunez, who shifts nicely on the edge of the box and lets a shot fly. As it curves, Cavani sticks his head out to usher it in, but he misses, as does the ball. It's close, but not close enough.

Elsewhere, Jung Woo-young goes down briefly, possibly with cramp. He's back up again in a flash.

02:36 PM

79 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Changes for Uruguay: Vecino and Olivera off for De La Cruz and Vina.

02:35 PM

77 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Nunez stretches himself entirely to try and get a high leg to bring down a long ball in the box, but the ball misses him by a whisker.

A great chance for Cho Gue-sung! He pulls down the ball five yards from the edge of the box, and rockets the ball towards goal. It skirts just wide, but a little courage would more than settle the game for South Korea.

02:32 PM

75 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Three changes for South Korea now: Hwang Ui-jo off for Cho Gue-sung, Lee Jae-sung is off for Son Jun-ho, and Na Sang-ho is replaced by Lee Kang-in,

02:30 PM

73 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Pellistri sends in a righthanded cross, looking for Cavani in the box, but it's imperfect, and skirt his target. Against this South Korea side, there's no room for near-misses. They've been on the defensive, but mostly untroubled by what Uruguay are looking to throw at them.

02:28 PM

70 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Pellistri has the ball snaffled from under his nose by Son Heung-min, looking to play through the left, but as quickly as it happened, he wins it back.

Uruguay are heaping on pressure, but South Korea have an answer for almost everything. When they win back the ball, Son thumps it towards the lone runner on the box, but Rochet comes off his line quickly to gather up the ball.

02:26 PM

68 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Olivera bundles the ball off a South Korea player deep in their half, setting up Nunez, who cuts back to his team-mate. He sends in a flying cross, which is well-defended, but Uruguay are gaining good ground here.

Cavani picks up the ball in the centre of the box, but his tentative shot is blocked first. Uruguay hold possession, however, probing as they look to break the deadlock.

02:24 PM

66 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Kim Jin-su goes running to collect a high pass but is clung to by Pellistri, who topples him on the run. After a spell on the sidelines, Kim Min-jae comes back on during a pause as Caceres prepares for a Uruguay throw.

02:21 PM

64 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Play swerves after Godin sends a clever breaking pass long up to Nunez on the left, who swoops in. Without support, as Olivera arrives too late, he shoots, and Kim Seung-gyu makes the near-post save.

Change for Uruguay: Suarez comes off for Cavani.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-jae is down receiving treatment after buckling in pursuit of Nunez.

south korea uruguay - Neil Hall/Shutterstock

02:20 PM

62 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Vecino has the ball swiped by Na Sang-ho in the midfield, and South Korea swarm forward. Outlets are searching for, but Uruguay can collect an uneasy pass.

Their counter is stunted by more smart South Korean play. It feels as if they're getting closer and closer to a goal. They deserve it – but can it be cleanly finished off.

02:17 PM

60 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Uruguay are able to string together a spell with the ball, before letting fly a long diagonal ball to Olivera on the run. Kim Seung-gyu steps out of his box to gather up the catch, the well-drilled South Korea defence looking entirely unruffled.

02:15 PM

58 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Caceres duly picks up a yellow card as Son slips his boot back (no laces). To national joy, he appears fit to continue.

02:14 PM

56 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Son Heung-min is floored by Caceres, his rainbow-patterned boot flying into the grass. He clutches at his foot worryingly, as medics attend to him on the pitch.

02:12 PM

54 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

It's delivered well, the ball making connection with a South Korean head, before flying goalwards. Rochet punches the ball away, as South Korea appeals for a penalty after Bentancur appears to push a South Korea player in the melee. No dice, says the referee.

Looking to pick up a ball, Nunez is unmanned by a crunching tackle from Jung Woo-young. The ensuring free kick looks promising for Uruguay, but Kim Min-jae springs into action to block off the major threat.

02:09 PM

52 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Kim Jin-su now snakes across the midfield to set up Son Heung-min running in on the edge of the box. He goes to get the shot away, but Gimenez defends exceptionally well, dragging the ball back and making Son look wasteful.

Lee Jae-sung goes hunting on the right, and the ball is defended off for a corner. Son takes it, to the screams of the nearby South Korea supporters.

02:07 PM

50 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Nunez goes questing for a long ball to set up Suarez, but Kim Min-jae runs him out of play by the left corner flag.

Leaping for a header with Suarez and Jung Woo-young, Kim Jin-su goes down clutching his head, but he's back on his feet momentarily.

02:05 PM

48 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Son Heung-min scuttles down the left, flashy footwork on display, but he's forced out of play, and down, by Caceres, who picks up the throw-in.

South Korea look to wind their way around the edge of the box, but Gimenez and Vecino bank a few borderline tackles, and come away with the advantage.

02:04 PM

45 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

An extended spell of head-tennis opens up the half, as Pellisti cuts deep into the South Korea half looking for an error from Kim Jin-su. The South Korean player keeps a handle on the ball under pressure, however.

02:02 PM

Second half

Argentina get us back underway, with neither team having made a change before the restart.

01:53 PM

01:50 PM

Will Son shine in the second half? Or will Suarez rise to the challenge at the start of his fourth World Cup campaign?

01:49 PM

Half-time: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

The whistle blows as South Korea look to come again, but both teams will head into the dressing rooms goalless.

South Korea have looked incredibly controlled and competent, but Uruguay are feisty on the break: with such different styles, we're sure to have a winner. If South Korea go ahead, I think their grip on the game could prove unassailable, but ruling out Uruguay at a World Cup feels borderline-heretic.

south korea uruguay - Lee Jin-man/AP

01:46 PM

45 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Nunez scythes through the midfield, but is toppled by Hwang In-beom, trailing leg tangling the Liverpool player up.

Olivera gets his head to a promising cross in the box, but the whipped chance curves past the goal.

Only one minute of injury time!

01:43 PM

42 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Kim Min-jae runs the ball up for Na Sang-ho on the right, who attempts to cross but is blocked heavily. He has been vibrant on the wing today.

Uruguay finally get their break after some wasteful play in the box by South Korea. Pellistri aims to cross to Suarez in the box, but Jung Woo-young pulls off a terrific block, ball falling for a corner.

Enormous chance for Uruguay: the ball flies for Godin, who leaps and hits the post with a clang. You can't get closer than that!

godin - Patrick Smith/Getty Images

01:40 PM

40 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Son Heung-min sends a flyer across the pitch, and Hwang In-beom looks for a long range effort, but it's tinged with optimism.

Their next chance is tastier: Uruguay are forced into snap defending after South Korea cuts loose in the box. The cross is perfect, but the player too late to strike, Uruguay bundling the attempt away quickly.

01:37 PM

38 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Uruguay grasp for a spell of possession after a promising interlude from South Korea, taking some recent sting out of the came. South Korea instead clog up the midfield, making it tricky for the light blue shirts to wriggle through their half.

01:36 PM

Thom Gibbs is at the Education City Stadium

I had basically talked myself into Uruguay as potential World Cup winners in the past 24 hours. Their squad is an appealing blend of youth and experience, although veers between those extremes. Diego Godin and Luis Suarez both went to South Africa in 2010, Facundo Pellistri starts a World Cup game before featuring at all for Manchester United. But it's been all Korea so far and their red-clad fans close to Rochet's goal are methodically chanting along to some sensibly-sized drums. Plenty of Uruguay sky blue in the crowd too but they are waiting for their team to give them something to shout about. Yet more empty seats. Becoming a sad feature of this tournament. Slightly surprised it always seems to be the posh areas. Thought that at the very least Qatar would be able to shift tickets to corporate/loaded types.

01:35 PM

34 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Bentancur covers South Korea's latest onslaught well, leaping to smother a cross in from the left.

Hwang Ui-jo has a fantastic opportunity accepting a cross on the edge of the box, and makes a hash of it! The ball takes on serious air over the cross bar. As good a chance as you'll see.

hwang ui-jo - Alessandra Tarantino/AP

01:32 PM

32 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Hwang In-beom ushers the ball through the midfield, twisting out of danger, before laying off the ball. Na Sang-ho lingers in the box for a tempting-looking cross, but doesn't have the extra inches leaping for the header.

01:30 PM

30 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Kim Moon-hwang throws in, and then goes tearing after South Korea on the run, looking to pick up a long ball on the right, but under pressure, he plays the ball out.

South Korea have more attacking mettle now, after a period spent on the back foot trying to keep Uruguay out.

01:28 PM

28 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Uruguay pinches the ball from South Korea on the run, and come like wolves. Nunez is well-placed on the left and reaches the boxes expecting a clean forward-moving cross from Olivera... which he doesn't get. His attempt is pushed out by Kim Seung-gyu. A squandered moment from Uruguay.

01:26 PM

26 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Valverde is turned around by Jung Woo-young, and have the opportunity for a free kick in enticing space, 15 yards from the edge of the box. Valverde floats the ball to Gimenez, but the ball is headed out for a Uruguayan corner.

Valverde takes it, and the result is similar, Lee Jae-sung heads the effort up the field.

Son Heung-min goes tearing after a long ball, picks it up high up on the left and begins twisting towards the box. He shakes off defenders before going for the top corner – a miss, but the crowd has certainly woken up.

son heung-min - Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

01:24 PM

24 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Olivera wanders down the touchline with the ball for his throw, which falls nicely, and Gimenez has yet another opportunity to unleash a lethal long ball. Looking for Pellistri, South Korea mark well, forced into locked-up defence for a spell.

01:22 PM

21 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

A long throw-in sneaks Uruguay into South Korea's penalty area, by Na Song-ho manages to smuggle the ball out of a throw-in. Uruguay are feeling their way into the game, having survived South Korea's early fangs.

Olivera wins a free kick after a collision, and Gimenez sends another masterpiece past from just over the halfway line into the box. Nunez looks to shoot, but Kim Min-jae makes a crucial interception to block the ball.

01:19 PM

19 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Uruguay have done well to keep Son out so far, as he's been largely anonymous in these opening few minutes.

Valverde picks up a long, perfectly-weighted pass from Gimenez to reach the edge of the box. He brings it down fluidly, but lobs his finish. A lucky escape for South Korea.

01:17 PM

16 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Jung Woo-young loses the ball in the midfield, but South Korea can staunch the flow forward from Uruguay, again setting up another successful spell of possession. They look extremely competently set up, and try for a rogue's chance when Kim Jin-su sneaks down the left to send a high cross to nestle on the roof of the goal.

01:15 PM

14 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Vecino looses himself, and running from the left, loops a high ball in towards goal. The break surprises, but Kim Seung-gyu can deal with the threat without too much drama.

Uruguay blunt another South Korea attack, Nunez cutting through the middle to play to Suarez, and enjoy an extended spell of possession in South Korea's half, looking for the route through.

01:13 PM

12 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Uruguay's defenders force a free kick which Rochet takes for Nunez to receive. It pops off his head, but fails to fall opportunely. Instead, the ball spills out for a South Korea throw. They edge themselves back into Uruguay's half this way, before Kim Min-jae sends the ball back for South Korea to attack down the left wing.

Son sprints past Bentancur, before being bundled by Nunez, assuming a linebacker's position.

01:10 PM

10 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Kim Moon-hwan sends in a looping flyer, but there's no one in the box well-placed to do anything with it. Uruguay seize the counter, Nunez skittering in from the left, but there's no extended spell in South Korea's half: flighty play wings the ball back to trouble the Uruguayan defenders.

01:08 PM

8 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Another long ball falls for Na Sang-ho, and this time, he brings it down by the right corner flag, streaking along the goal line. Gimenez is nutmegged, but stays close, and as Na seeks to progress, the ball flies out for a corner.

Son takes it again, and it springs out wildly, missing his players in the box. Jung Woo-Young gathers it up on the edge, as South Korea look to come again.

01:06 PM

6 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Kim Seung-gyu in goal sends the ball up to his backline, who paddle the ball around before sending it back, holding possession watchfully.

South Korea are patient working their way through Uruguay, but eventually plump for a long ball aimed for Na Sang-ho that doesn't find its target. Nunez scraps for the ball with Na, and comes off the better, as momentum swings Uruguay's way.

01:04 PM

4 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Nunez goes streaking after the ball, trailed closely into the South Korea half, and South Korea win the goal kick to reset. Lee Jae-sung picks up the ball in the midfield, ushered to Son, who sets up a run for his team-mate again, but Uruguay scramble, coping with the pressure well at this early stage.

01:02 PM

2 min: Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Uruguay are pushed deep into their half by South Korea, with Lee Jae-sung winning the first corner of the match with a run down the right.

Son to take, as Lee dummies in front of the ball. The effort finds Rochet's hands with minimal fuss.

01:00 PM

Kick-off!

South Korea gets things started at the Education City stadium.

12:57 PM

The players come out for the anthems

Uruguay's comes first, with an overture so long I mistakenly thought it had no words. It does have words, rousingly sung by players and fans, the tempo double-quick. I now learn the introduction is the longest in the canon; we hear an abridged version.

Next up, South Korea's. Arm in arm, this is faithfully belted out by the players, and fans, with hands on hearts.

Only a few minutes to go until we're underway.

12:53 PM

12:48 PM

Can South Korea match their best-ever finish?

Who can forget South Korea's barnstorming run as co-hosts in 2002, which saw them finish in fourth place after overturning European giants in Germany, Spain, and Italy? They have a way to go before seeing those heady heights, in a sticky group in Qatar, with tests against Portugal and Ghana to come.

Uruguay, however, smirk in the face of one fourth place finish – they've seen three of them, in addition to their wins in 1930 and 1950.

son heung min - Getty Images/Getty Images

12:43 PM

Atmosphere building at the Education City stadium

south korea - Jung Yeon-Je/AFP

son - Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

uruguay - PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP

south korea - Clive Mason/Getty Images

12:32 PM

This group reunites Uruguay and Ghana

Who could forget Luis Suarez handling on the line, preventing a certain goal and taking the red card at South Africa 2010?

Gyan missed the subsequent penalty and Ghana were heartbroken.

Suarez starts today against South Korea.

Uruguay's striker Luis Suarez (L) stops...Uruguay's striker Luis Suarez - AFP

12:17 PM

12:13 PM

What a boost for South Korea

Son starts on the left of their attack, but he will be the main goal threat.

Of the calls Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez had to make, he has plumped for Caceres rather than former Manchester United man Varela at right-back, but one United player who does start is winger Facundo Pellistri.

12:08 PM

Team news

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min

11:50 AM

Hello

Good afternoon and welcome to Education City Stadium as two-time winners Uruguay get their World Cup campaign underway against South Korea.

After a woeful run of results saw the 15-year managerial reign of Oscar Tabarez come to an end 12 months ago, new boss Diego Alonso has turned things round for Uruguay. Since January, Alonso’s side have won eight of their nine matches, including key away qualifying victories over Chile and Paraguay which propelled them to Qatar.

The likes of Fede Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez and Rodrigo Bentancur headline a squad which is chock full of world-class talent and many expect them to punch well above their weight over the coming weeks.

In terms of this afternoon, Alonso is likely to be without key defensive stalwart Ronald Araujo and will likely need to turn to the experienced Diego Godin alongside Jose Maria Gimenez.

That journey begins now against a South Korea side, who received the best news possible in the build-up to this one when talisman Son Heung-min was declared fit to start.

The Spurs man picked up a nasty eye injury last month but has publicly declared he is fit to play despite what has been a severely disrupted preparation for the tournament.

While Son offers South Korea a cutting edge, much of their qualifying success was built upon a stingy defensive record where they conceded just three goals in their ten qualifiers. They have caused big upsets at the World Cup before, most notably in 2018 where they upset Germany in the group stages.

That said, since their heroic run to the semi-finals in their home tournament in 2002, South Korea have flattered to deceive somewhat at the World Cup. However, with Son and Napoli defender Kim Min-jae to call upon, this feels like a side ready to make a splash in Qatar.