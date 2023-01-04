Ursula von der Leyen’s favourite pet horse killed by wolf

James Crisp
·4 min read
Ursula von der Leyen pet horse killed European Union Europe animals - Instagram/Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen pet horse killed European Union Europe animals - Instagram/Ursula von der Leyen

A wolf is on the loose with a bounty on its head after killing Ursula von der Leyen’s favourite horse in a case that could have dire implications for Europe’s resurgent predators.

As the net tightens around the beast in Germany, the gossip in Brussels was that the European Commission president now has all of the Continent’s wolves in her sights.

Officials are thinking of weakening strict EU protections for wolves after one slayed Dolly, Mrs von der Leyen’s beloved 30-year-old pony.

She was already under pressure from both the powerful agricultural lobby and her fellow CDU politicians in Germany to relax rules which outlaw almost all forms of killing or catching wild wolves.

However, Dolly’s demise in the blood-soaked grass of the former German defence minister’s home in Lower Saxony now looks like it could be the final straw.

Rule change ‘not driven by revenge’

Mrs von der Leyen, a keen equestrian and a mother of seven, said that her whole family was “horribly distressed” by the loss of their horse in the early hours of Sep 1 last year.

The culprit was identified through DNA evidence as a wolf called GW950m, which has been linked to 12 other killings.

Officials in Hannover issued a permit for the wolf to be shot, which is legal under EU rules in certain circumstances. The bounty on GW950m’s head expires on Jan 31.

The European Commission was forced to deny that Mrs von der Leyen had intervened to take revenge for the death of Dolly. It later emerged that the permit had been applied for before the horse was killed.

European farmers have complained that rising wolf populations are threatening their livestock and livelihoods, with numbers now at about 21,500, up from 16,000 in 2016.

More than 10,000 sheep are killed by wolves every year in France. Wolf populations were growing by up to 36 per cent every year, according to the centre-Right European People’s Party, which campaigned for the protections to be loosened.

The Commission had previously insisted that existing provisions in the EU habitats directive, and its agricultural subsidies, were sufficient to counter the threat of the wolf.

However, after Dolly’s death, Mrs von der Leyen ordered her officials to carry out more in-depth analysis into the dangers posed by wolves.

Last November, she wrote to her fellow German conservatives to say: “The Commission recognises that the return of the wolf and its growing numbers lead to conflict.”

In the same month, centre-Right MEPs secured a European Parliament resolution calling for the protections to be loosened.

Wolf animals Europe European Union protection wildlife - Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images
Wolf animals Europe European Union protection wildlife - Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

The resolution followed pressure from six EU governments, including Austria, on Brussels to introduce more flexibility to the rules.

A European Commission spokesman told The Telegraph: “The Commission will carefully assess all the recommendations included in the resolution and will look into how best to address them and where additional action would be needed.”

Campaigners now fear the end of what they call one of the few success stories of nature conservation in Europe.

Rebecca Humphries, the senior public affairs officer at the WWF’s European Policy Office, said: “After being on the brink of extinction in certain European areas, large carnivores have been making a remarkable comeback to Europe’s landscapes.”

Wolves were still under threat from poaching and the loss of their habitats, she said.

‘Culture war over wolves’

Ariel Brunner, the deputy director of Birdlife Europe, a conservation charity, accused Right-wing parties of stoking up a culture war over the wolf and said flocks were under far greater threat from pet dogs than wolves.

“Give me a break. The laws are good,” Mr Brunner told the Telegraph. “The derogations are there. If there are problem animals, you can shoot them. What are they talking about?

“This is a low-level political operation conducted like the culture wars in the US. Politicians are looking for red-button topics where you can divide people into us and them.”

Pekka Pesonen, the secretary general of Copa and Cogeca, the respective trade associations of European farmers and agriculture co-operatives, said that wolf attacks were forcing many farmers in France, Germany, Spain, Finland and the Baltic states to quit.

Wolf populations needed to be managed, he said, adding: “If the Commission doesn’t recognise this, the consequence will be [that] frustration will boil over in the rural communities.”

