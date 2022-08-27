Urruti's 2 goals power Austin to 4-1 win over Los Angeles FC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored two goals to help lead Austin to a 4-1 win over Los Angeles FC.

Both of Urruti's goals for Austin (15-6-6) came in the second half, the first in the 47th minute, assisted by Nick Lima, and the second in the 51st minute.

Sebastian Driussi and Diego Fagundez both scored once for Austin.

Christian Arango scored the only goal for LAFC (18-6-3).

LAFC outshot Austin 14-11, with four shots on goal to nine for Austin.

Brad Stuver saved three of the four shots he faced for Austin. Maxime Crepeau saved five of the nine shots he faced for LAFC.

Both teams are in action again on Wednesday. Austin hosts the Portland Timbers and LAFC visits the Houston Dynamo.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

