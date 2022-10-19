Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market to hit USD 655 million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables industry is anticipated to register 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to increase in prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urological disorders.

The urodynamic equipment and consumables market value is anticipated to exceed USD 655 million by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The primary factor driving market expansion is the soaring prevalence of chronic illnesses among the growing elderly population, along with the associated comorbidities. Due to functional and cognitive impairment, urological problems become much more complex as age progresses and make the diagnosis less effective. The geriatric population base with chronic illnesses is more susceptible to urinary diseases that cause incontinence and other renal abnormalities, hampering their quality of life.

Mounting occurrences of urinary ailments to escalate the demand for uroflowmetry

Urodynamic equipment and consumables market from the uroflowmetry equipment segment was valued at over USD 89 million in 2021. The demand for uroflowmetry testing is anticipated to rise through the forecast period owing to the surging prevalence of urinary ailments and increased awareness about treatment options.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 183 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, “Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Analysis By Product (Uroflowmetry Equipment, Cystometer, Ambulatory Urodynamic Systems, Electromyographs, Video Urodynamic Systems, Urodynamic Consumables {Urodynamic Catheters, Urodynamic Pumps, Transducer Sets}), End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

Multiple benefits of ambulatory surgical centers to increase consumer preference

Ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to depict more than 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Mounting consumer inclination toward ambulatory surgical centers due to various benefits, such as same-day surgical treatments, high-quality services, outpatient surgical procedures, shorter stays, and lower medical costs, is foreseen to impel industry statistics.

Growing product acceptance in North America to fuel regional market share

North America accounted for over 45% of the urodynamic equipment and consumables market revenue in 2021 and is projected to amass significant gains through the analysis period on account of rising incidences of chronic urinary illnesses and favorable reimbursement policies. The American Cancer Society projects that above 81,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed by the end of 2022, which is likely to increase the requirement for urodynamic equipment and consumables in the region.

Strategic initiatives by leading firms to bolster market development

Laborie Medical Technologies, The Prometheus Group, CooperSurgical, Cook Medical, Digitimer Ltd., Verathon Inc., Albyn Medical Ltd., Ambu Inc., MEDKONSULT Medical Technology, SRS Medical, Tic Medizintechnik, HC Italia, Stericom (P3 Medical), and Santron Meditronic are some of the prominent players operating in the urodynamic equipment and consumables market.

