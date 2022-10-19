Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market to hit USD 655 million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables industry is anticipated to register 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to increase in prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urological disorders.

Selbyville, Delaware , Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The urodynamic equipment and consumables market value is anticipated to exceed USD 655 million by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The primary factor driving market expansion is the soaring prevalence of chronic illnesses among the growing elderly population, along with the associated comorbidities. Due to functional and cognitive impairment, urological problems become much more complex as age progresses and make the diagnosis less effective. The geriatric population base with chronic illnesses is more susceptible to urinary diseases that cause incontinence and other renal abnormalities, hampering their quality of life.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3883


Mounting occurrences of urinary ailments to escalate the demand for uroflowmetry

Urodynamic equipment and consumables market from the uroflowmetry equipment segment was valued at over USD 89 million in 2021. The demand for uroflowmetry testing is anticipated to rise through the forecast period owing to the surging prevalence of urinary ailments and increased awareness about treatment options.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 183 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, “Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Analysis By Product (Uroflowmetry Equipment, Cystometer, Ambulatory Urodynamic Systems, Electromyographs, Video Urodynamic Systems, Urodynamic Consumables {Urodynamic Catheters, Urodynamic Pumps, Transducer Sets}), End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/urodynamic-equipment-and-consumables-market

Multiple benefits of ambulatory surgical centers to increase consumer preference

Ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to depict more than 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Mounting consumer inclination toward ambulatory surgical centers due to various benefits, such as same-day surgical treatments, high-quality services, outpatient surgical procedures, shorter stays, and lower medical costs, is foreseen to impel industry statistics.

Growing product acceptance in North America to fuel regional market share

North America accounted for over 45% of the urodynamic equipment and consumables market revenue in 2021 and is projected to amass significant gains through the analysis period on account of rising incidences of chronic urinary illnesses and favorable reimbursement policies. The American Cancer Society projects that above 81,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed by the end of 2022, which is likely to increase the requirement for urodynamic equipment and consumables in the region.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3883

Strategic initiatives by leading firms to bolster market development

Laborie Medical Technologies, The Prometheus Group, CooperSurgical, Cook Medical, Digitimer Ltd., Verathon Inc., Albyn Medical Ltd., Ambu Inc., MEDKONSULT Medical Technology, SRS Medical, Tic Medizintechnik, HC Italia, Stericom (P3 Medical), and Santron Meditronic are some of the prominent players operating in the urodynamic equipment and consumables market.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse 

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/


Latest Stories

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless. Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin ta