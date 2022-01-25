Urn containing son's ashes stolen from Upper Rawdon home

RCMP say the urn contained the son of the homeowner's ashes. (Nova Scotia RCMP - image credit)

East Hants District RCMP are turning to the public for help in finding an urn that was stolen from a home in Upper Rawdon, N.S.

The break-in was reported on Dec. 30, 2021. The ashes in the urn belonged to the homeowner's son.

Police say a laptop, jewelry and a television were also taken.

Anyone with information about the break-in or anyone who knows the location of the urn is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

