Mother pleads for return of her stillborn daughter’s ashes after urn stolen in burglary

A mother is pleading for the safe return of an urn containing her baby daughter’s ashes after it was stolen in a burglary on Friday afternoon.

Catherine Farrell-Breen, 31, from Birmingham, gave birth to her daughter, named Phoenix, ten years ago but she was stillborn.

She kept her daughter’s ashes but said she feels like she “lost her all over again” after the urn was taken from her home on Clopton Road in Garretts Green.

Ms Farrell-Breen has pleaded for the safe return of the urn, saying: “Just leave it somewhere if you don’t want to hand it in and be seen. Just leave her so she can be found, please”.

“It was the first thing I looked for. You can’t do anything about it but your body is screaming to do something about it,” she told Sky News.

“It’s like I have gone through the same motions that I did when I lost her.

“It’s proactive at birth and you are just like, let me get everything done, but this morning, I was out looking in the bushes and that’s when it properly hit me that she’s gone.”

Ms Farrell-Breen told the Standard she was “overwhelmed with all the people who are willing to help locate my daughters ashes”.

West Midlands Police issued an appeal to find the urn after it was taken during the break-in on Friday.

In a Facebook post appealing for information to locate the urn, the force said: “The urn contains the ashes of the homeowner’s first child, who was stillborn almost 10 years ago, so we are desperate to get it back for her.

“She is understandably very distressed.

“Some cash and a Nintendo Switch were also stolen, but the urn has very little monetary value so will be of no use to the thieves.

“They may have already discarded it somewhere, so we are hoping that someone may come across it and contact us.”

“Please, if you have seen it, or have any information, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference 20/193726/22.

“If you want to tell us what you know, but not who you are, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

