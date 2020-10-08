URI to Appear in The Visionaries Series on PBS

URI, the world's largest grassroots interfaith peacebuilding network, will be profiled in the upcoming season of The Visionaries, the award-winning public television series hosted by acclaimed actor Sam Waterston.

(Background) Golden Women Vision is a URI member group in Uganda featured in this episode. It is comprised of women who were former sex slaves kidnapped during the conflict in Northern Uganda, and who are now providing psychological, social, and economic support to women returning to their communities. (Foreground) Actor Sam Waterston hosts the documentary series.

Nyombi Tazan Jaffar is Co-Founder of AFFCAD, a URI member group featured in the Visionaries episode that improves the lives of youth and families in economically underserved communities in Uganda.

San Francisco, CA, USA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URI, United Religions Initiative, will be profiled in the upcoming season of The Visionaries, the award-winning public television series hosted by acclaimed actor Sam Waterston of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and formerly of HBO’s The Newsroom and NBC’s Law & Order. This season of The Visionaries began airing on PBS stations across the country in the late summer of 2020.

PBS stations across the country will air the 12-part documentary series focused on nonprofit and public service organizations from around the world. Now in its 24th season, The Visionaries will highlight such topics as peacebuilding, and the role religion and belief systems play in conflict transformation by showing the work of URI. URI was selected from hundreds of applicants because of its dual strategy Cooperation Circles (member groups) which combine interreligious bridgebuilding with community-based actions that address the causes of conflict.

“The world is reeling from uncertainty and suffering that we have not experienced in recent generations,” says The Rev. Victor H. Kazanjian, Jr., URI Executive Director. “The URI community elevates hope as it takes on the challenge to heal wounds, bring diverse communities of people together for humanitarian action, and strengthen the foundations for lasting peace.”

“I believe that the central idea of The Visionaries – doing what you can about huge, intractable problems – is an idea worth encouraging,” says actor Sam Waterston, the host of the series.

