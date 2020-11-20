WHO urges against remdesivir for COVID-19 as health experts clash on its effectiveness

tech2 News Staff
·4 min read

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had updated its guidelines on the usage of anti-viral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, no matter how severe their illness is, as it has "no important effect" on survival chances.

These new guidelines were based on the data from the WHO Solidarity Trial that tested patients' responses to repurposed drugs including Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon as an option for COVID-19 treatment. During the trial, 2,750 volunteers were given Remdesivir, 954 HCQ, 1,411 Lopinavir, 651 Interferon plus Lopinavir, 1,412 only Interferon, and 4,088 placeboes. it was found that there was little or no effect of these drugs on the outcome of COVID-19 over a 28-day period. The interim results from this trial was published on 15 October after which

The World Health Organization's Solidarity trial is the world's largest ongoing randomized control trial of potential COVID-19 therapeutics.

Decisions, decisions

Initially developed as a treatment for the Ebola virus, Remdesivir was found in one study published in May to reduce the length of hospital stays for Covid-19 sufferers from 15 to 10 days on average.

After looking over the data from this trial and three other randomized trials which included data from 7,000 patients, the WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) said there was "no evidence-based on currently available data that it does improve patient-important outcomes". The international group of experts includes 28 clinical care experts, 4 patient-partners and one ethicist.

According to a WHO statement, the evidence suggested no important effect on mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement, and other patient-important outcomes. However, the group believes that more research is needed.

Since the drug has to be given intravenously and is costly and complex to administer, the panel concluded that it has no meaningful effect on death rates or other important outcomes for patients, a report by Reuters states.

"Especially given the costs and resource implications associated ... the panel felt the responsibility should be on demonstrating evidence of efficacy, which is not established by the currently available data," it added.

However, WHO's recommendations are not binding and are part of its so-called "living guidelines" project. This project is designed to offer guidance to doctors to help them make decisions about patients in fast-moving situations such as the pandemic.

Emergency approvals

The US, EU, India and other countries, however, have granted temporary approval for the use of remdesivir after several trials and studies showed that it helped some coronavirus patients.

Doctors remain uncertain about when and when not to use the only drugs known to improve survival for the sickest COVID-19 patients: dexamethasone or similar steroids.

And things got murkier with the recent news that the anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab could help. Like the key WHO study on Remdesivir, the preliminary results on tocilizumab have not yet been published or fully reviewed by independent scientists, leaving doctors unclear about what to do.

"It's a genuine quandary," said University of Pittsburgh researcher Dr Derek Angus, who is involved in a study testing many of these treatments. "We need to see the details."

Dr Rochelle Walensky, infectious disease chief at Massachusetts General Hospital, agreed. "It's really hard to practice medicine by press release," she said on a podcast Thursday with a medical journal editor.

Gilead also spoke out on a previous occasion and said the WHO data is "inconsistent, with more robust evidence from multiple randomized, controlled studies published in peer-reviewed journals validating the clinical benefit of Remdesivir." They believe that the WHO trial has not been as rigarous as the trials the company had conducted during the pandemic.

In a statement, Gilead said the drug is seen as a treatment for the virus by various other national organisations.

"We are disappointed the WHO guidelines appear to ignore this evidence at a time when cases are dramatically increasing around the world and doctors are relying on Veklury as the first and only approved antiviral treatment for patients with COVID-19."

Remdesivir is also known as Veklury.

With inputs from wires

Also See: COVID-19 vaccine itself won't stop the Coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief

As the WHO struggles to maintain order during the pandemic, secret tapes tells us what they really think

Oxford vaccine candidate found safe in elderly, offered immunity against SARS-CoV-2 in all age groups

Read more on Health by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Report: NBA opens investigation into Bucks' ill-fated sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The Bucks reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic in place days before he was set to hit free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward reportedly opts out of Celtics deal, will become free agent

    Gordon Hayward will test free agency after declining his player option with the Celtics.

  • Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers season-ending Achilles tear

    Klay Thompson will have to spend his second straight season on the bench due to injury.

  • Report: NHL players 'feel betrayed' after asked to make more financial concessions

    The NHL wants the players to stomach more lost wages, which means negotiations around the return to play are becoming sour.

  • Man convicted of killing Saints' Will Smith to get new trial

    The development stems from a recent SCOTUS decision that determined Louisiana and Oregon’s so-called “split decision convictions” were unconstitutional.

  • UFC drops MMA legend Anderson Silva after latest loss

    Anderson Silva was seven years removed from his run as UFC middleweight champion, and had only one win since then.

  • MLS lays off 20% of its staff as the financial impact of COVID-19 on sports continues

    MLS laid off 20 percent of its full-time employees Thursday, sources told Yahoo Sports, as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports continues.

  • Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Jameis Winston has entered the chat

    New Orleans has a tantalizing matchup against the Falcons, which could spell big things for the Saints offense.

  • What to expect from Raptors draft picks Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris

    The Toronto Raptors added a pair of skilled and experienced guards with their two selections at the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Raptors draft pick Jalen Harris inspired by Jamal Murray's game

    Toronto reinforced its backcourt by selecting 22-year-old Jalen Harris from Nevada with the 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • The unconventional way Matt Campbell ended generations of futility at Iowa State

    Matt Campbell’s journey to becoming one of most successful young college football coaches can be distilled to a single moment. But his evolution makes him a player favorite, and a coach on the rise in the sport.

  • Cardinals vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 11

    Watch the highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Tulsa beats Tulane in 2OT with a pick six after third-string QB throws a Hail Mary to force OT

    The Golden Hurricane scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to force OT in a game that was scoreless at halftime.

  • Seahawks assist Russell Wilson, defense and run game help get big win over Cardinals

    The Seahawks weren't a one-man show on Thursday night.

  • NBA's off-season sprint continues with free agency starting

    NBA free agency is usually a weeklong frenzy. Deals get struck, then teams and players must wait a few days before they can sign those contracts. And from there, a few more months often pass before the player goes to work with his new club.Not this year.What promises to be a chaotic free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday, just a couple days after the NBA draft, a mere 42 hours before signings can begin and about a week and a half before training camps around the league open. Asked what the player-movement landscape might look like in such a compressed timeframe, Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey — looking exhausted early Thursday as the draft was winding down — offered a blunt prediction.“Completely insane,” Morey said.He may be right.Deals are expected to start coming quickly Friday evening, and the NBA is investigating whether one — a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee — happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.The person spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because neither the teams nor the league acknowledged the investigation publicly. The New York Times first reported that an investigation had been opened.Some deals likely won't take long to get done without raising league ire. Anthony Davis of the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isn’t expected to go anyplace else.A likely scenario for Davis is to accept a three-year deal worth that would start at $32.7 million this season and grow each year afterward, with the last year at his option. That way, when he completes his 10th year of service in 2021-22, he can cash in again for an even higher percentage of the salary cap than he would command now.Gordon Hayward declined his $34 million option for this season with Boston, a person with knowledge told AP on Thursday, and could potentially now be another big name on the move.More than 100 other NBA players are unrestricted free agents; another 75 or so can be restricted free agents. That’s a lot of players, who might be doing a lot of moving, with a season coming up very quickly — and only a few teams have plenty of available salary-cap space to sign players easily.Plus, teams are still figuring out coronavirus protocols for training camp. Nobody has seen the NBA schedule for a regular season that starts Dec. 22. Preseason games start Dec. 11; those haven't even been announced yet.It's already hectic, and now free agency will ramp up the fever several more levels.“With free agency starting as quickly as it does, we have some targets in mind there and we’ve got some other trade conversations going on as well,” said David Griffin, New Orleans’ executive vice-president of basketball operations.Really, things have already started. Plenty of names are already on the move, and the trade market is always an option for the teams that can’t just go sign a player into nonexistent cap space.“There’s a great many things happening all at one time,” Griffin said.The Lakers already have a new point guard in Dennis Schroder, acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City. The Thunder sent point guard Chris Paul in a trade to Phoenix, and with a brief stopover-on-paper-only in Oklahoma City, Ricky Rubio wound up leaving the Suns and ending up where his NBA career began in Minnesota. A trade has been agreed to that would send Jrue Holiday from New Orleans to Milwaukee, where he’ll play with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but had not been announced publicly as of Thursday evening. Antetokounmpo also could sign a supermax extension in the coming days or weeks; five years for somewhere around $225 million, a deal that would begin in 2021-22.Al Horford was traded by Philadelphia to the Thunder. The Mavericks got Josh Richardson from the 76ers, in a deal that sent Seth Curry to Philly — where he’ll play for new 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who just happens to be Curry’s father-in-law.Houston’s star backcourt of scoring champion James Harden and former MVP Russell Westbrook have been mentioned in trade talks, though it would surely take a massive haul for the Rockets to part with either or both of those players. And Golden State may be very active on the trade market now, with the Warriors getting word Thursday that Klay Thompson — who missed last season with a torn ACL — will miss this season with a torn Achilles.The Warriors have a $17.2 million trade exception that will soon expire. It could be a handy chip for general manager Bob Myers, especially if Golden State — which plunged to the bottom of the NBA last season with Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for most of all of the season — decides it needs to make a big move quickly.Some players have even announced their free-agent plans: Udonis Haslem is going to re-sign with Miami for an 18th season, even though the Heat can’t talk to him about that until Friday. The Eastern Conference champions will be awaiting decisions from several key players, including point guard Goran Dragic, forward Jae Crowder and centre Meyers Leonard. And Heat President Pat Riley hasn’t hidden his intention: He wants to bring the team from last season back as intact as possible.“I have great faith in our guys. I think we have great chemistry. I think they have the same feeling themselves,” Riley said. “But now we’re getting down to the business side of things. And I totally get it. I totally understand what free agency means to players.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • Matt Arnold named GM | FastCast

    Matt Arnold gets promoted to Brewers general manager and Nelson Cruz won't sign until a decision is made on the DH on this edition of FastCast

  • 2020 NBA free agency live blog: Latest news and analysis

    NBA’s busy week continues as free agency officially begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

  • Warriors' trade for Kelly Oubre Jr. could cost them more than $80 million due to luxury tax bill

    The Warriors are now on the hook for a $134 million luxury tax bill, unless the NBA steps in.

  • Mad Bets: Line Movement to watch in Week 11

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • 2021 NBA mock draft: Way-too-early look at the deepest class in recent memory

    The 2021 draft class is one of the most talented and deepest classes in recent memory. There is a lot of potential star power at the top of the draft and plenty of long, playmaking guards projected to go in the first round.