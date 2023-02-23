The urgent need to tackle illegal migration

Rishi Sunak looks on outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London

In a speech earlier the year, Rishi Sunak declared that one of his top five priorities was to stop the Channel boats. Tens of thousands of migrants have reached the UK via this route over the past few years. To many voters, it is an indictment of the British state, of the inability of even a Brexiteer Government to secure the borders. Today, official figures are set to show the asylum claims backlog has reached its highest level since records began.

Mr Sunak is expected to announce legislation to stop anyone entering the country illegally from claiming asylum. But that does not deal with the backlog as it stands, which Lord Blunkett, the former home secretary, said this week appears to have been worsened by a collapse in the productivity of asylum staff. Each employee now processes on average just one claim a week.

But is the answer to that really to make the process less rigorous? Arguably, that is exactly what the Government is now seeking to do, with its new lighter-touch system for assessing some claimants without necessarily having a face-to-face interview. Quite reasonably, there are fears that this will jeopardise national security.

Many Western governments are grappling with how to regulate the mass movement of people. The Biden administration announced plans this week to make it harder for migrants to claim asylum. But the situation is perhaps more politically acute for Mr Sunak, who seems to consider more radical solutions like leaving the European Convention on Human Rights either undesirable or unachievable. He needs to show that his approach will deliver the results the public expects.