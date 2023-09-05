Urgent search for man, 22, last seen leaving car crash six weeks ago

Liam Graham, 22, was last seen near Hoo in Kent in the early hours of July 22 (Kent Police)

Concerns are growing for a 22-year-old who was last seen walking away from the scene of a car crash more than six weeks ago, reportedly clutching his head.

Liam Graham was reportedly with friends when he was involved in the collision just before 1am on Saturday, July 22, in Stoke Road, between the rural villages of Lower Stoke and Hoo in north Kent.

But by the time emergency services arrived at the scene, he had left.

His sister, Holly Graham, told the BBC: “He walked away and was seen holding his head. He is thought to have had a head injury.”

A search was launched but Mr Graham could not be found.

In the weeks since his disappearance, the search operation has continued - aided by drones, helicoptes, divers and a dog unit - but he has still not been seen and officers are growing “increasingly concerned” for Mr Graham’s welfare.

His distraught family have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

“If anyone has any information, no matter how small, pass it onto the police, as any lead will help,” they said in a statement.

“We are finding it very difficult, as every day without Liam is getting harder and harder. We just want to see your smile again, Liam.”

His family and friends have reportedly distributed hundreds of leaflets and flyers, and have organised their own searches in a bid to find him.

Speaking to KentOnline, his mother Joanne, sister Holly and brother Christian said: “Words cannot describe the heartbreak our whole family is going through.

“All we want is for our Liam to be home safe and well.”

Mr Graham, from Lower Stoke, is described as being white and of a medium build, with short hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a dark, long-sleeved top.

Chief Inspector Trevor Jenner, Kent Police district commander for Medway, said the force “is continuing to search for Liam and officers remain in close contact with his family”.

“We still have not located Liam and remain concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 23-0247.