'Urgent' that Europe pursues space exploration, European space chief says

As more nations enter the space race, Europe must ensure it maintains a strong role in space exploration, the director general of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, told RFI.

"Classically, we have the United States and Russia as very strong space-faring nations," Aschbacher told RFI at the agency's headquarters in Paris, on the sidelines of its latest council meeting.

And in recent years, he pointed out, "China has been extremely fast in increasing its capability while India recently has really surprised us with its strength".

He was referring to India's successful mission to the Moon's south pole in August, as well its ambitions to build a space station by 2035 and put an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040.

With more and more players on the field, Aschbacher says Europe must reflect on its own space policies.

"As the director general of ESA, I am asking myself, and I have to ask this question to my member states, what is Europe doing or what Europe wants to do," he said.

'Even stronger partner'

Aschbacher noted that the profile of Europe's space work is growing.

"Compared to a year ago, we have today made huge progress in raising the topic to the public," he said.



