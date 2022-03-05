‘Urgency isn’t there.’ Fresno renters, unhoused call on city to address housing crisis now

Cassandra Garibay
·3 min read

Holding signs with phrases like “Housing 4 All” and “Rentas Justas y Dignas,” several dozen renters, advocates and unhoused community members gathered in front of Fresno City Hall on Friday to again demand that city leaders act urgently on housing policies to alleviate Fresno’s housing crisis.

“It is impossible for our families to have to choose whether to pay rent or buy food or other necessities; that is a situation that we are facing right now,” Deiglis Delgado with Mujeres Poderosas Amorosas said in Spanish during the event. “Many cities in California have adopted rent control and my question is why has Fresno done nothing?”

Behind her stood protesters and advocates with community based organizations, including Faith in the Valley, Leadership Council, We Are Not Invisible, and Power California.

Later, community members were invited to short workshops on advocacy — how to call into City Council meetings to voice their positions — as well as how to access emergency rental assistance and the eviction protection program.

What community members hope to achieve

Alexandra Alverado, housing organizer with Faith in the Valley, said residents showed up to call out “the inaction of city council” in housing policies.

“For so many folks, rent is already way too high,” Alverado told The Bee. “Adding on $50, $75, most folks that we talk to are already at the max. They are paying way more than 30% of their income to rent.”

While Friday’s event touched broadly on many housing needs — from pleas for the city to open warming centers to calls for rent control ordinances — event speakers stressed that the city council and the mayor’s office should take immediate action on “Here To Stay,” a report that addresses displacement in the city of Fresno.

Completed in November 2021 by the Thrivance Group and commissioned by Transform Fresno, the study provided 46 policy recommendations. The Anti Displacement Task Force voted on which 15 policies to prioritize in December.

The city of Fresno, however, has not addressed the policies at a city council meeting and will not do so now until April “to better align with other scheduled housing discussions, including the Housing Element Annual Progress Report and the Annual Action Plan,” stated an email from Sophia Pagoulatus, the Planning and Development Department manager. Mayor Jerry Dyer is also expected to announce a One Fresno Housing plan in April.

“This housing crisis didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s been slowly building,” Amber Crowell, a Faith in the Valley researcher and Anti DIsplacement Task Force member, said prior to the event. “We sometimes hear the city council talk about how urgent this issue is, and this “Here to Stay” report has been around; this could have been taken care of last year.”

Miguel Arias, the only councilmember to attend the event, said the council is aware that there is an issue and is committed to hearing all potential solutions.

“What I heard today is what I’ve heard in my district for more than three years, which is that there is a housing crisis, and they are being priced out,” Arias said. “We need to hurry up and have honest and difficult and uncomfortable conversations about all the different strategies.”

Housing advocates, however, said Fresno residents cannot afford to wait.

“What I’ve seen so far is that we have two groups talking past each other,” Arias added. “The community is asking us to address the existing affordable housing stock and to protect it … the private sector is asking us to address the housing crisis by building new inventory that is market rate.”

Dez Martinez, a homeless advocate and founder of We Are Not Invisible, said she is “tired of band-aids over these gushing wounds that we have.”

“It’s beyond frustration now,” Alverado said. “That sense of urgency isn’t there.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leylah Fernandez advances to quarter-finals at Monterrey Open with 3-set victory

    Canadian Leylah Fernandez punched her ticket to the quarter-finals of the Monterrey Open by defeating China's Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in a thriller under the lights on Wednesday night. Currently ranked 21st in the WTA world rankings, Fernandez is looking to repeat as champion at the Mexican WTA tour event. After swiftly making her way through the first set, Frenandez struggled in the second. The Laval, Que., native gave up breakpoints to Zheng, leading to a third set, which the 19-year ol

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?