Urea Market to Worth USD 150.61 Billion by 2029 | With Register CAGR of 2.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in urea market are SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Qatar Fertilizer Company (Qatar), EuroChem (Switzerland), Yara International ASA (Norway), Nutrien AG (Canada), OCI N.V. (Netherlands), Acron Group (Russia), CF Industries Holdings (U.S.), Koch Fertilizer, LLC (U.S.), Coromandel International Limited (India) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights The global urea market size was valued at USD 107.28 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 129.52 billion in 2022 to USD 150.61 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Urea Market, 2022-2029.”

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/urea-market-106850

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • Qatar Fertilizer Company (Qatar)

  • EuroChem (Switzerland)

  • Yara International ASA (Norway)

  • Nutrien AG (Canada)

  • OCI N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Acron Group (Russia)

  • CF Industries Holdings (U.S.)

  • HUBEI YIHUA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (China)

  • China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (China)

  • Koch Fertilizer, LLC (U.S.)

  • Coromandel International Limited (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

2.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD USD 150.61 Billion

Base Year

2021

Urea Market Size in 2021

USD 107.28 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

170

Segments Covered

By Grade, By Application and Regional

Urea Market Growth Drivers

Fertilizer Grade to Lead Market Due to Extensive its Adoption as Key Nitrogen Fertilizer

Growing Industrial Application Demand will Fuel Market Growth

COVID-19 Impacts:

Market Growth was Negatively Affected by Declining Industry Demand from 2020 to 2021

Agriculture and animal feed applications account for the majority of carbamide consumption. The global commerce in carbamide and related goods was severely hampered by the shutdown as the coronavirus spread.
As opposed to the industrial sector, however, the agriculture and animal feed industries showed resilience. Production inconsistencies have a significant impact on potential industrial applications such as resin synthesis, fuel additive production, and chemical manufacturing. Further, shortages of working people and raw materials hampered the urea market growth.

Segments:

Fertilizer Grade to Lead Market Due to Extensive its Adoption as Key Nitrogen Fertilizer

In 2021, fertilizer grade urea held the largest share of the market and is expected to retain it position during foreseeable future. It can be attributed to the increased use of fertilizers to enhance the production of crops.

Owing to Higher Demand, the Agriculture Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share

In 2021, the agriculture segment held the largest share of the global market. It can be attributed to large scale use of carbamide as fertilizers to increase crop yield. Granular and prilled forms make it easy for transportation and handling in agriculture application.

Based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/urea-market-106850

Report Coverage:

The report presents a holistic study of the urea market share along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Industrial Application Demand will Fuel Market Growth

Due to its numerous industrial uses, there has been a significant increase in urea demand in recent years. Due to its ability to create hydrogen bonds that allow it to build interpenetrating helices, it has the capacity to trap various chemical molecules.
This characteristic makes it an ideal product for mixture separation and for use in the manufacturing of aviation fuels and lubricating oils. The separation of paraffin is another usage for it.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Maintain Domination Supported by Increase in Food Demand

The Asia Pacific market was worth USD 71.05 billion in 2021. The region's population is growing rapidly, which has led to an increase in food demand. Due to this, there is now a greater need for fertilizers to boost crop output on each hectare of agricultural land.
Carbamide is heavily imported into Europe from the Middle East & Asia. The product's technology advancements are anticipated to lower carbon emissions and lower input costs, supported by tight restrictions. The region's market is being driven by its developed automobile industry.
During the time of the forecast, North America is anticipated to be a market with consistent growth. This region's growth is primarily related to increased agriculture and demand for industrial applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Announce Important Business-Related Announcements that will Affect Market Dynamic

Important market players frequently announce significant business decisions, which have a favorable or negative impact on the market. Players buy businesses, introduce products, enter into collaboration agreements, agree to terms with governmental bodies, and so forth.

Key Industry Development:

August 2022: Yara International ASA invested in ‘Jai Kisan’, one of leading agriculture fintechs in India. This investment is expected to enhance the company’s geographical reach and customer base.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/urea-market-106850

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Trends

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • PEST Analysis

    • PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Covid-19 Impact Analysis

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by companies to overcome the impact

  • Global Urea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018–2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Grade (Value & Volume)

      • Fertilizer Grade

      • Feed Grade

      • Technical Grade

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value & Volume)

      • Agriculture

      • Animal Feed

      • Chemical Synthesis

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value & Volume)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Urea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018–2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Grade (Value & Volume)

      • Fertilizer Grade

      • Feed Grade

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value & Volume)

      • Agriculture

      • Animal Feed

      • Chemical Synthesis

      • Others

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/urea-market-106850

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Impact of COVID-19 on urea industry growing?

Answer: The global urea market size was valued at USD 107.28 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 129.52 billion in 2022 to USD 150.61 billion by 2029

2. Who are the key players in the the Impact of COVID-19 on Urea Market?

Answer: Yara International ASA (Norway), Nutrien AG (Canada), OCI N.V. (Netherlands), Acron Group (Russia), CF Industries Holdings (U.S.), Koch Fertilizer, LLC (U.S.), Coromandel International Limited (India)


Read Related Insights:

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Growth, Demand | Nitrogenous Fertilizers Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Demand and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Acrylic Resins Market Size Hit USD 28,051.3 Million by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% (2021-2028)

Surface Disinfectant Market to Worth USD 1,547.7 Million at CAGR of 9.1% by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Lightning suspend defenceman Cole pending investigation

    The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. “Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press earlier Sunday

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo