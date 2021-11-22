URBN Reports Record Sales; Record Profits

Urban Outfitters, Inc.
·16 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly Rent, Nuuly Thrift and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $89 million and record third quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.89 for the three months ended October 31, 2021. For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, net income was $270 million and record first nine-month period earnings per diluted share were $2.71.

Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2021, were a record $1.13 billion. Net sales increased 14.6% compared to the three months ended October 31, 2019. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 14%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by mid-single-digit negative retail store sales primarily due to reduced store traffic. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 55% at the Free People Group, 9% at the Anthropologie Group and 7% at Urban Outfitters. Total Retail segment net sales increased 16%. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 15% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, total Company net sales increased 14.3% compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2019. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 16%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by low double-digit negative retail store sales due to reduced store traffic resulting from temporary store closures and occupancy restrictions in Europe and Canada. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 23% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers.

“I’m pleased to announce our teams produced record Q3 sales and earnings,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited that November ‘comp’ sales to date for all brands have accelerated from their Q3 rate,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and nine-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

2021

2020

2019

Net sales by brand

Urban Outfitters

$

415,877

$

394,050

$

374,459

Anthropologie Group

431,407

358,482

398,709

Free People Group

264,995

206,669

205,475

Menus & Venues

6,457

3,664

6,794

Nuuly (1)

12,688

6,742

2,032

Total Company

$

1,131,424

$

969,607

$

987,469


Three Months Ended

October 31,

2021

2020

2019

Net sales by segment

Retail Segment

$

1,043,905

$

895,608

$

897,130

Wholesale Segment

74,831

67,257

88,307

Nuuly Segment (1)

12,688

6,742

2,032

Total Company

$

1,131,424

$

969,607

$

987,469


Nine Months Ended

October 31,

2021

2020

2019

Net sales by brand

Urban Outfitters

$

1,207,174

$

955,259

$

1,046,310

Anthropologie Group

1,235,567

887,683

1,147,977

Free People Group

727,454

492,352

597,606

Menus & Venues

15,922

8,378

20,286

Nuuly (1)

30,447

17,684

2,032

Total Company

$

3,216,564

$

2,361,356

$

2,814,211


Nine Months Ended

October 31,

2021

2020

2019

Net sales by segment

Retail Segment

$

2,990,413

$

2,214,311

$

2,558,386

Wholesale Segment

195,704

129,361

253,793

Nuuly Segment (1)

30,447

17,684

2,032

Total Company

$

3,216,564

$

2,361,356

$

2,814,211

(1) The Nuuly segment (formerly known as the Subscription segment) is comprised of the Nuuly Rent and Nuuly Thrift brands. Nuuly Rent began operations on July 30, 2019. Nuuly Thrift began operations on October 12, 2021.

For the three months ended October 31, 2021, the gross profit rate increased by 202 basis points compared to the three months ended October 31, 2019. Gross profit dollars increased by $69.6 million to $390.7 million from $321.1 million in the three months ended October 31, 2019. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low third quarter merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and leverage in store occupancy expense primarily due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales. All three brands achieved record low third quarter merchandise markdown rates. This was partially offset by an increase in delivery and logistics expenses and lower initial merchandise markups. Delivery expense deleveraged due to increases in carrier costs per package and the increased penetration of the digital channel. Logistics expense deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees and the increased penetration of the digital channel. Lower initial merchandise markups are primarily due to higher inbound transportation expenses.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, the gross profit rate increased by 284 basis points compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2019. Gross profit dollars increased by $220.6 million to $1.13 billion from $906.0 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2019. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low first nine-month period merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and leverage in store occupancy expense due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales. All three brands achieved record low first nine-month period merchandise markdown rates. This was partially offset by a deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses and lower initial merchandise markups. Delivery expense deleveraged due to increases in carrier costs per package and the increased penetration of the digital channel. Logistics expense deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees and the increased penetration of the digital channel. Lower initial merchandise markups are primarily due to higher inbound transportation expenses.

As of October 31, 2021, total inventory increased by $95.5 million, or 18.0%, compared to total inventory as of October 31, 2019. The increase in inventory was due to the increase in net sales and a strategic decision to bring certain product categories in earlier to protect against ongoing supply chain disruptions and delays.

For the three months ended October 31, 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $29.0 million, or 11.8%, compared to the three months ended October 31, 2019, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, leveraged 60 basis points. The leverage in SG&A as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control that was partially offset by an increase in digital marketing and creative expenses during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The growth in SG&A dollars was primarily driven by increases in digital marketing and creative expenses during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth and overall higher performance-based compensation due to the stronger results partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, selling, general, and administrative expense increased by $58.7 million, or 8.2%, compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2019, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, leveraged 133 basis points. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control that was partially offset by a deleverage in digital marketing and creative expenses during the period to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The increase in dollars was primarily driven by the increase in digital marketing and creative expenses to support the overall growth of the Company partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2021, was 23.0% compared to 26.6% in the three months ended October 31, 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2021, was 23.6% compared to 25.8% in the nine months ended October 31, 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021, was primarily due to the ratio of foreign taxable profits to global taxable profits.

Net income for the three months ended October 31, 2021, was $89 million and record third quarter earnings per diluted share were $0.89. Net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2021, was $270 million and record first nine-month period earnings per diluted share were $2.71.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. During the nine months ended October 31, 2021, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $15 million. During the year ended January 31, 2021, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $7 million. These shares were repurchased prior to the known spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that forced the Company to close its stores for an extended period of time. As of October 31, 2021, 25.4 million common shares were remaining under the programs.

During the nine months ended October 31, 2021, the Company opened a total of 46 new retail locations including: 23 Free People Group stores (including 13 FP Movement stores), 15 Urban Outfitters stores and 8 Anthropologie Group stores; and closed 9 retail locations including: 3 Anthropologie Group stores, 2 Free People Group stores, 2 Urban Outfitters stores and 2 Menus & Venues restaurants. During the nine months ended October 31, 2021, 1 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned store and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store were opened.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 260 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 242 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 170 Free People Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 9 Menus & Venues restaurants, 2 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store, as of October 31, 2021. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

A conference call will be held today to discuss third quarter results and will be webcast at 5:15 pm. ET at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s3fpctjt

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: the impacts of public health crises such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, overall economic and market conditions and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises, increases in labor costs, increases in raw material costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas), the closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.

(Tables follow)

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31,

2021

2020

2019

Net sales

$

1,131,424

$

969,607

$

987,469

Cost of sales

740,686

646,666

666,367

Gross profit

390,738

322,941

321,102

Selling, general and administrative expenses

274,836

224,433

245,833

Income from operations

115,902

98,508

75,269

Other (loss) income, net

(551

)

(890

)

576

Income before income taxes

115,351

97,618

75,845

Income tax expense

26,496

20,914

20,193

Net income

$

88,855

$

76,704

$

55,652

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

0.90

$

0.78

$

0.57

Diluted

$

0.89

$

0.78

$

0.56

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

98,202,399

97,784,661

97,972,864

Diluted

99,415,838

98,583,032

98,628,169

AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES

Net sales

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Cost of sales

65.5

%

66.7

%

67.5

%

Gross profit

34.5

%

33.3

%

32.5

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

24.3

%

23.1

%

24.9

%

Income from operations

10.2

%

10.2

%

7.6

%

Other (loss) income, net

(0.0

%)

(0.1

%)

0.1

%

Income before income taxes

10.2

%

10.1

%

7.7

%

Income tax expense

2.3

%

2.2

%

2.1

%

Net income

7.9

%

7.9

%

5.6

%

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

2021

2020

2019

Net sales

$

3,216,564

$

2,361,356

$

2,814,211

Cost of sales (excluding store impairment)

2,089,910

1,774,006

1,908,178

Store impairment

14,528

Gross profit

1,126,654

572,822

906,033

Selling, general and administrative expenses

771,396

603,630

712,683

Income (loss) from operations

355,258

(30,808

)

193,350

Other (loss) income, net

(2,503

)

(1,261

)

6,754

Income (loss) before income taxes

352,755

(32,069

)

200,104

Income tax expense (benefit)

83,091

(4,731

)

51,547

Net income (loss)

$

269,664

$

(27,338

)

$

148,557

Net income (loss) per common share:

Basic

$

2.75

$

(0.28

)

$

1.48

Diluted

$

2.71

$

(0.28

)

$

1.47

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

98,209,796

97,823,948

100,458,726

Diluted

99,447,551

97,823,948

101,147,025

AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES

Net sales

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Cost of sales (excluding store impairment)

65.0

%

75.1

%

67.8

%

Store impairment

0.6

%

Gross profit

35.0

%

24.3

%

32.2

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

24.0

%

25.6

%

25.3

%

Income (loss) from operations

11.0

%

(1.3

%)

6.9

%

Other (loss) income, net

(0.0

%)

(0.1

%)

0.2

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

11.0

%

(1.4

%)

7.1

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

2.6

%

(0.2

%)

1.8

%

Net income (loss)

8.4

%

(1.2

%)

5.3

%

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)

October 31,

January 31,

October 31,

October 31,

2021

2021

2020

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

236,354

$

395,635

$

624,945

$

167,070

Marketable securities

188,375

174,695

2

170,697

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,313, $4,028, $3,098 and $1,084, respectively

114,208

89,952

87,187

99,971

Inventory

627,103

389,618

489,234

531,565

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

203,213

173,432

170,193

143,710

Total current assets

1,369,253

1,223,332

1,371,561

1,113,013

Property and equipment, net

1,088,287

967,422

930,564

890,538

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,030,776

1,114,762

1,101,495

1,119,280

Marketable securities

269,780

123,662

9,350

83,121

Deferred income taxes and other assets

132,510

117,167

117,705

114,641

Total Assets

$

3,890,606

$

3,546,345

$

3,530,675

$

3,320,593

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

315,481

$

237,386

$

349,793

$

232,901

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

240,074

254,703

255,122

213,911

Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities

493,446

414,043

341,983

264,240

Total current liabilities

1,049,001

906,132

946,898

711,052

Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities

986,026

1,074,009

1,069,434

1,119,340

Long-term debt

Deferred rent and other liabilities

108,848

88,846

83,024

60,348

Total Liabilities

2,143,875

2,068,987

2,099,356

1,890,740

Shareholders’ equity:

Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 97,863,862, 97,815,985, 97,786,381 and 97,975,343 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

10

10

10

10

Additional paid-in-capital

18,671

19,360

15,669

5,201

Retained earnings

1,744,772

1,475,108

1,446,534

1,454,333

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,722

)

(17,120

)

(30,894

)

(29,691

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity

1,746,731

1,477,358

1,431,319

1,429,853

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

3,890,606

$

3,546,345

$

3,530,675

$

3,320,593


URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

2021

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

269,664

$

(27,338

)

$

148,557

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

77,985

78,308

83,617

Non-cash lease expense

144,347

147,198

142,210

(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes

(5,086

)

(15,293

)

211

Share-based compensation expense

19,068

17,030

16,807

Store impairment

14,528

Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net

193

706

819

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Receivables

(24,387

)

1,137

(19,550

)

Inventory

(238,094

)

(79,462

)

(161,255

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(10,087

)

(35,403

)

(37,228

)

Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities

161,251

235,618

100,534

Operating lease liabilities

(172,575

)

(122,360

)

(153,320

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

222,279

214,669

121,402

Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash paid for property and equipment

(159,008

)

(89,153

)

(171,121

)

Cash paid for marketable securities

(442,249

)

(93,945

)

(299,322

)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

237,879

384,999

382,629

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(363,378

)

201,901

(87,814

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Borrowings under debt

220,000

Repayments of debt

(220,000

)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

2,815

974

Share repurchases related to share repurchase program

(14,888

)

(7,036

)

(217,421

)

Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards

(7,684

)

(3,802

)

(5,574

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(19,757

)

(10,838

)

(222,021

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,575

(2,626

)

(2,757

)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(159,281

)

403,106

(191,190

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

395,635

221,839

358,260

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

236,354

$

624,945

$

167,070


Contact:

Oona McCullough

Executive Director of Investor Relations

(215) 454-4806


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories