Urban trees in spotlight on Woodland Trust’s annual award shortlist

Urban trees that provide vital food and shelter for wildlife in towns and cities take a starring role on the Woodland Trust tree of the year shortlist.

They include a holm oak in Exeter that survived the blitz and another oak in Surrey that Queen Elizabeth I reputedly had a picnic under.

Many ancient trees can be found in the UK’s urban areas, but campaigners say they do not have adequate protection, putting them at risk of being cut down for development.

The charity crowns a tree of the year annually to highlight the importance of the country’s treasured woodlands and campaign for their protection.

“Ancient trees in towns and cities are vital for the health of nature, people and planet,” said its lead campaigner, Naomi Tilley.

“They give thousands of urban wildlife species essential life support, boost the UK’s biodiversity and bring countless health and wellbeing benefits to communities.

“But most ancient trees aren’t protected by law, and those in urban areas are particularly vulnerable, like one of this year’s nominees, which narrowly escaped being cut down by Sheffield city council in 2017.”

The elm was saved from felling when local campaigners identified the rare white-letter hairstreak butterfly laying eggs on the tree.

Other nominees include a sweet chestnut in Greenwich, south London, planted at the request of King Charles II, a walnut in a retail park in Perth and a gnarled 500-year-old oak on the outskirts of Grantham.

The public now has a chance to vote for their favourite tree from a selection chosen by the trust’s panel of experts, plus one nominated by the public.

Last year’s prize was won by the Waverley Abbey yew, thought to be more than 500 years old, whose roots grow out of Britain’s first Cistercian monastery.

The Woodland Trust is campaigning for extra protection for ancient trees, which are only protected under legislation such as a tree protection order. The vast majority of ancient trees are not on any register, the charity has previously found.

“Trees like those in the shortlist are remarkable and deserve celebration and protection,” Tilley said.

This year’s winner will be announced on 19 October. It will represent the UK in the European tree of the year competition.