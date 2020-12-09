Urban Outfitters’ Flash Home Sale Has Great Deals On Bedding, Decor, & More
As part of Urban Outfitters' ongoing Deal Of The Day promotions, the cool lifestyle brand is blessing us with up to 50% off a fresh selection of all furniture to bedding and beyond until the clock strikes midnight — and we've already sifted through its virtual aisles to round up the best of these flash-sale finds ahead.
From relaxed bedding to boho decor accents, eclectic area rugs, stylish storage solutions, unique furniture staples, and chic kitchenware, the discounts run deep. Scroll so you can shop our top picks and celebrate the holidays in style.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
