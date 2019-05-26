Urban Meyer 'thinks' he's done with coaching: 'I learned my lesson long ago'

Urban Meyer isn't sugar coating the urge he feels to coach again.

For the second time in his career, he's trying to sit back and not worry about recruiting in the spring, camps in the summer and football games and practices in the fall.

However, he concedes it's not easy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meyer now is an assistant athletic director at Ohio State, which is a much slower pace than he's used to. His office is smaller, his salary is a fraction of what it used to be and the tempo of the job is far more mellow.

“I am good with it,” Meyer said of his professional transition, via the The Columbus Dispatch, “but it’s still a process."

However, unlike the last time he retired, Meyer seems more at peace with not living the insane coaching life. He seems more comfortable with retiring in 2019, rather than when he stepped down from Florida's program in 2010, only to jump back into the coaching scene with the Buckeyes a year later.

He credits his "rock" and wife, Shelley, for helping him with the transition.

“He has taken it on like anything else he has done — full throttle, pedal to the metal,” Shelley Meyer said. “He is all in, but the intensity level doesn’t need to be what it was when he was coaching. And that has him a little bit befuddled — how to live life normal, like all of us.”

The cyst in Meyer's brain that caused him massive headaches from the intensity of the season has calmed down, as well. Lower stress and less loud noises have made the symptoms more bearable, although he still deals with it.

“It’s the pressure from yelling — the intensity, noise,” Meyer said. “It’s the intensity that forces the cyst to rupture.”

Story continues

Meyer said he now is trying to learn as much as he can about the administrative side of running college sports programs. His office is close to athletic director Gene Smith’s office, and he said he meets with captains of all the collegiate teams about how to be the best leader.

He said his new role has opened his eyes to what goes on beyond the sports programs and the business side of working with student-athletes.

“I’m not sure everyone understands, that Buckeye Nation understands, that every day these kids go compete in the classroom with the best of the best of the best, and they’re competing (athletically) against the best of the best of the best,” Meyer said.

“Not many places do that. You’ll have your elite academic schools and they’re just OK athletically, or your elite athletic schools and they’re just OK academically. Very few are top of the food chain in both academics and athletics.”

Aside from his new administrative role, Meyer still will feel the glory of football Saturdays, but from the booth. He will join FOX Sports as a college football studio analyst alongside former USC football stars Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.

MORE: Clemson lands top 2020 recruit, moves past Alabama as No. 1 class | Investigation finds Ohio State doctor abused at least 177 students over nearly 20 years | Michigan QB commit says Ohio State coaches 'lied to my face'

There had been rumors that Leinart and Bush were trying to secure him the coaching gig at USC should Clay Helton be fired, but Meyer nipped that in the bud.

“I learned my lesson long ago,” he said. “All I’m going to say is I believe I’m done (coaching). I think I’m done.”