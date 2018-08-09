Urban Meyer Probe Hasn't Reached Out to Ex-Ohio State Coach Zach Smith

The group investigating Urban Meyer's handling of domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith hasn't reached out Smith yet, reports USA Today's A.J. Perez.

According to USA Today, as of Thursday, there are no plans for Smith to be interviewed, Smith's attorney told the news organization. However, investigators have had contact with Powell, Ohio, police officials.

Ohio State announced Sunday the investigation is expected to be wrapped up within 14 days.

Meyer was placed on leave while the university last week investigates whether he knew about domestic violence allegations against the former assistant coach.

Smith was fired July 23 after reports surfaced that his ex-wife, Courtney, filed an order of protection against him. Meyer told reporters at Big Ten media days on July 24 that he knew nothing about the allegations. Brett McMurphy reported last week that Meyer had knowledge of the allegations.

Meyer has led the Buckeyes to a 73–8 record since he took over the program in 2012. Ohio State won the 2014 national championship.