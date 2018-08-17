Urban Meyer investigation 'will be finished when it's finished,' Ohio State president says

The ongoing investigation into how Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer handled domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith could take longer than initially expected.

Ohio State president Michael Drake said Thursday in an interview on WOSU that the investigation "will be finished when it's finished" and Sunday is not a hard deadline for a decision to be made on Meyer's future. The school initially said Aug. 5 that the investigation would be completed within two weeks, which means the probe was expected to wrap up by Sunday.

"There is a great deal of interest in this investigation," Drake said, via ESPN. "We wanted to make sure we had really good information, and there is time pressure. We wanted to have that information as quickly as possible. … The most important thing is to get good information so we can make the right decisions going forward."

Drake didn't comment on what was being asked or who was being interviewed, but he did say "things are moving apace."

"What we're doing now is an investigation to try to find out exactly what happened, why, what the context was, etc.," Drake said. "I'm going to wait until I know those things before I make conclusions. I've been doing my best possible job to keep an open mind. As I said, stay tuned."

Smith was fired at the end of July when college football reporter Brett McMurphy brought to light allegations of domestic violence by his now ex-wife, Courtney Smith. Meyer was asked about the situation at Big Ten Media Days and denied knowing anything of the assault allegations.

Meyer was placed on administrative leave Aug. 1, shortly after a second report from McMurphy surfaced alleging that Meyer was aware of multiple alleged domestic violence incidents involving Smith. Meyer also has been banned from the university and can't have contact with the team as the investigation continues.

Ohio State's season begins Sept. 1 against Oregon State. Ryan Day is serving as acting head coach in Meyer's absence.



