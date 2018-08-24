Urban Meyer, Gene Smith fail on most important issue of Ohio State investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University president Michael V. Drake used four words to describe the goals of the investigation, overseen by an independent panel appointed by the Board of Trustees, into the conduct of football coach Urban Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith, late Wednesday night at the Longaberger Alumni House.

“We want it to be fair, we want it to be just, we want it to be equitable and to be appropriate,” Drake said after he and the board deliberated for 12 hours about how to respond to the panel’s findings.

Fair. Just. Equitable. Appropriate. Were those goals, in fact, met?

Meyer was suspended without pay through Sept. 2 and for the Buckeyes’ first three games of the 2018 season. Gene Smith will be suspended without pay from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16. The investigation concluded they “failed to adhere to the precise requirements of their contract" when it came to an alleged 2015 incident of domestic violence between Zach Smith and his ex-wife Courtney Smith, but that they "did so based upon the good faith belief that they did not have sufficient information to trigger a reporting obligation," based on the absence of law enforcement action.

All that said, Meyer and Smith had a series of poor responses at the news conference about how they handled those domestic violence allegations. The tone seemed more concerned about the future of the football program and less about the issue that led to the mess in the first place. Forget about the suspensions. Forget that Meyer won’t be coaching against Oregon State on Sept. 1, Rutgers on Sept. 8 or TCU on Sept. 15.

Pay attention instead to a series of missed opportunities, where the university’s most powerful voices could have shifted the attention back to the seriousness of the domestic violence allegations at the center of the investigation.

When asked about what message he has for Courtney Smith — one of the key figures in this scandal — Meyer declined to speak out on that issue. He didn't even mention her by name. Neither did Drake or Gene Smith.

“I have a message for everyone involved in this,” Meyer said. "I'm sorry we’re in the situation."

After that, Meyer insisted he had learned his lesson about the seriousness of domestic violence and taking necessary precautions with any future hires.

“My awareness of domestic violence whenever you hear about that issue, I’ve grown," Meyer said. "I've grown over the years. I will be very cautious."

Two conflicting statements that veered in two different directions, leaving a few more questions for Meyer. Much like at Big Ten Media Days, he had a chance to show compassion for Zach and Courtney Smith’s personal situation while making a statement that treating women with respect isn't just signage in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Instead, we were left wondering — again — how Gene Smith and Meyer let this happen.

Gene Smith admitted Wednesday he was unaware when Meyer hired Zach Smith in 2012 of domestic violence allegations against the latter in 2009, when he was an assistant coach under Meyer at Florida. How is that possible?

Smith tried to fold his answer into having better background checks in the future.

"Obviously all of our employees go through a standard background check," Smith said. "We can go deeper with some of our positions, and that’s one we can go deeper on. . . . Hopefully this never happens again."

Then, Meyer said he was not aware of the disturbing text messages from Courtney Smith to his wife, Shelley, which were detailed in a report by Brett McMurphy. Shelley Meyer also maintains she did not relay Courtney Smith’s expressions of fear or allegations of abuse — which included photographs — because she doubted their veracity.

Again, how is that possible? With that much authority and knowing Smith’s history, Meyer should have known more.

Then there are the questions about protocol involving the 2015 incident. When Drake was asked about that, Gene Smith interrupted.

“The reality is, yes, I was the first one to have been contacted on this allegation,” Smith said. “I took it to Urban. My failure as a leader, as an effective administrator, was not to include others. . . . This particular case did not give me the red flags to do that."

Meyer also used that phrase — "red flags" — to describe his mishandling of Zach Smith’s behavior.

"There were red flags," Meyer said. "I wish I had known. I wish I had done a better job of finding those things. I wish I was told more."

How many red flags do you need to know Zach Smith wasn’t fit to be an assistant coach at Ohio State? In addition to the domestic violence allegations, the summary of findings from the investigation also showed Gene Smith suggested to Meyer to replace Zach Smith in 2016 based on performance issues. Instead, in 2017, Zach Smith was given a 32 percent raise.

In the end, the university’s leadership didn’t respond properly to the allegations. That calls into question if the punishments fit the goals Drake espoused.

Were they fair? There was no arrest for those domestic violence allegations in 2015, but the pattern of disturbing behavior from Zach Smith, at a minimum, deserved more action from Gene Smith and Meyer than was taken.

Were they just? That depends on who you ask. For those who thought Meyer deserved to be reinstated without penalty, this proves that’s clearly not the case.

Were they equitable? It was avoidable, had Ohio State’s leadership handled Zach Smith properly in 2012, 2013 and 2015. Perhaps a “zero tolerance” policy should have been in place for the coaches. It needs to be in place now.

Were they appropriate? There was nothing appropriate about the last three weeks, with every detail of Zach and Courtney Smith’s messy divorce being dragged into the public eye. It took away, from the start, the main issue at hand. When abuse allegations in any form aren't taken seriously enough, this can happen.

“You're ultimately responsible to represent this incredible university,” Meyer said. “I wish I had done more. I wish I had known more."

We’ve heard that line a few times by now, and it never works when trying to assuage the damage already done.

This was no exception.