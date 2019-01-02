Urban Meyer's final game prompts mixed response on Twitter

Sporting News
Meyer leaves behind a complex legacy, to be sure, and not one that can be resolved in a few hours on Twitter.

Urban Meyer's final game prompts mixed response on Twitter

Meyer leaves behind a complex legacy, to be sure, and not one that can be resolved in a few hours on Twitter.

Football fans either love Urban Meyer, or they hate him.

So as Meyer coached his final game with Ohio State on Tuesday, leading the Buckeyes to a 28-23 win over Washington in the Rose Bowl, many in the Twitterverse paid tribute to one of the most successful coaches in college football history.

Others posted tweets that, stripped of profanities, could be boiled down to, "Good riddance, Urban Meyer."

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The 54-year-old Meyer announced Dec. 4 he was stepping down after seven seasons in Columbus. He finishes with an 83-9 record at Ohio State, which included a national championship but also was clouded by a three-game suspension to start this season over how he handled accusations of domestic violence against an assistant coach.

And many fans still blame Meyer for his six-year tenure at Florida, where he won two national championships but supervised a program beset by player arrests and other issues.

It's a complex legacy, to be sure, and not one that can be resolved in a few hours on Twitter. But here's some of what fans were saying during Meyer's final game.

And then there were those who are convinced Meyer will be back somewhere, soon.


What to Read Next