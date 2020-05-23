Urban Decay's Naked Ultraviolet Palette Is Coming Soon

A decade has gone by since Urban Decay launched its iconic Naked Palette, and now, it's about to debut its most colorful one to date. That's right, folks: A new member of the family called Naked Ultraviolet is due to drop soon, and unlike its predecessors, it's packed with vivid shades that are anything but neutral. This time around, the brand is introducing hues like lilac, mint, magenta, and more into the mix.

While Urban Decay has kept quiet about the new launch, beauty buffs on Instagram are already posting sneak peeks of the palette, which as the name implies, consists of mostly purple tones. Just search #nakedultraviolet and you'll find a slew of posts featuring the shades in all their glory. What's more, like the others, this palette is set to include 12 matte, shimmery, and sparkly shadows, as well as a dual-ended blending brush.

As if the palette itself wasn't exciting enough, the brand is also introducing performer Normani and actress Camila Mendes as its new UD Global Citizens. And from what we can tell, they'll both serve as faces for the launch. In fact, in several of the campaign images teased on Instagram, Normani and Mendes are shown wearing electric purple eye looks with blue and pink accents.

Unfortunately, we don't know the exact launch date just yet, but we'll be sure to update this post as soon as it's confirmed. In the meantime, we'll be here dreaming about all of the mesmerizing eye looks we're going to create when Naked Ultraviolet hits shelves.

