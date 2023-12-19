Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City LIVE! Club World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City LIVE!

Man City are in Saudi Arabia tonight to contest their 2023 Club World Cup semi-final tie. The Champions League holders received a bye through to the last four of the global Fifa tournament and will have their sights firmly set on Friday evening's showpiece game in Jeddah, where Brazilian giants and Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense await after their 2-0 win over African representatives Al Ahly on Monday.

City may be grateful for the distraction from their wobbling and thoroughly uncharacteristic Premier League form that has seen them win only one of their last six games, though will only fall further off the title pace during their travels as rivals Arsenal and Liverpool prepare to do battle at Anfield this weekend. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have both flown out with Pep Guardiola's squad to the Middle East, though neither are expected to be involved in this semi-final contest.

Looking to take full advantage of an out-of-sorts City team are Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan, the 2022 AFC Champions League winners who beat Mexican giants Leon 1-0 on Friday to progress through to this stage. Follow Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City at the Club World Cup live below!

Manchester City should stroll to victory in this semi-final match, despite facing the three-time AFC Champions League winners.

Even with the expected raft of changes, given possible jet lag and level of opponents, City should be out of sight by half-time.

Man City to win, 4-0.

Urawa Red Diamonds team news

City's opponents could be forced into some changes tonight following their hard-fought 1-0 second-round victory over Concacaf Champions Cup winners Leon of Mexico on Friday in which Dutch substitute and former Ross County star Alex Schalk netted a 78th-minute winner.

Right-back Takahiro Sekine, left-back Takahiro Akimoto and winger Tomoaki Okubo were all forced off in that game at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City and it remains to be seen if any will be fit here.

Hiroki Sakai and Takuya Ogiwara could both come in, along with match-winner Schalk.

Man City team news

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have both made the trip out to the Middle East, though the former was not involved in training on Monday and remains a huge doubt tonight having missed the last three City games with a nagging foot issue.

It was a surprise to see De Bruyne join in as he ramps up his recovery from surgery on a serious hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since the opening night of the season.

However, it seems very unlikely that he will play in either of City's games in Saudi Arabia this week, while De Bruyne's home in Belgium was reportedly burgled over the weekend.

Jeremy Doku is also on the trip but, like Haaland, did not train on Monday and surely won't be involved tonight due to an ongoing muscle problem.

Where to watch Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's semi-final tie will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5:45pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome to Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City live coverage

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Manchester City at the 2023 Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The European Champions League holders meet their AFC equivalents Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah tonight, with the winners going on to meet Brazilian giants Fluminense in Friday's showpiece game.

For the losers, it's a third-place play-off against African champions Al Ahly.

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news - including updates on Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne - and minute-by-minute coverage of this semi-final showdown.