What the Uranus and North Node Conjunction on July 31 Means for You Astrologically

Meghan Rose
·8 min read

Hold onto your hat, babe: The Uranus and North Node of destiny’s conjunction on July 31 is going to be one for the books. This powerful meet up of Uranus, our planet of forward movement and sudden change, and the North Node, a point where the moon crosses the Earth's orbit around the sun, will happen at 3:04 pm EST and will occur in the earthly sign of Taurus

Why is this significant? Uranus is the seventh planet from the sun, making it an outer planet. In astrology when we have transits and changes in our outer planets, this causes collective and societal changes rather than affecting everyone in personal ways. But let's break down what that means for you even further.

What is the North Node?

Unlike Uranus, our North Node is not actually a celestial body. In fact the North Node—and it’s opposing South Node—are simply points in the sky. The North and South Nodes (or, lunar nodes) are the points where the moon crosses the Earth’s orbit around the sun. The sign that they are in changes as the year progresses; during 2022 our North Node is in Taurus, and our South Node is in Scorpio.

The North Node is our ascending node, which means that it acts as the True North—or what some might call the North Star—that guides us toward our destiny. When we have our North Node in Taurus we are being asked to follow things that feel good—as one of the most sensual signs in the zodiac, this conjunction is marking a time in history where we will see people making revolutionary changes in order to pursue a lifestyle of ease. In short, Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” couldn't have come at a better time.

So what can we expect during this transit?

The conjunction is also going to bring a meet-up with Mars, the planet of sex, aggression, and action. With all three of these luminaries in fixed Earth sign Taurus we can expect shake-ups and transformations to take place due to people taking action on the things that they believe most deeply in. These energies have been present since January and their effects will be felt for decades to come. The specific meeting of Uranus and our North Node of destiny happens approximately every 15 years, but it only happens in the sign of Taurus once in a lifetime—the next occurrence isn't until 2357!

Taurus’ ruling planet is Venus—the planet of beauty, sex, love, and money—and this conjunction will play into these qualities in our lives as well. With two very *ahem* hot and heavy energetic aspects playing into this transit, we should ask ourselves what we hold in importance revolving around reproductive rights, sexuality, sexual expression, and both individual and collective freedom. 

The massive amounts of Taurean energy is also going to bring themes of security, safety, finances, and our values to the surface. Those with prominent Taurus placements (Sun, Moon, Rising, Venus) may be the most heavily affected by this transit. Uranus has been in Taurus since May 2018 and will stay there until April 2026 (outside of a few instances over the next few years where our planet of revolution will dip into the early degrees of Gemini). Some of these themes may have already presented themselves to you, but they will continue on a collective scale. Think cryptocurrency, stock market shifts, a societal focus on leveling out wage gaps and wage inequality, inflation, and how we relate to our personal finances. 

What can each sign expect during this transit?

Read for both your sun and rising sign, below.

Aries: Aries, this is a good moment to focus on long-term investments. I don't mean just financially; think about the people, jobs, homes, and projects that truly light your heart on fire. This is your time to learn the difference between reactionary living and intuitive decision-making.

Taurus: Taurus, everything that you’ve allowed to happen in your life is up for reassessment right now. Are you happy where you are? If there’s hesitation in that answer, now is a good time to take action toward creating the life you desire rather than letting life pass you by. You are worthy of what you want.

Gemini: Gemini, take this time to reassess how and why you’re making money. Remember that money is not the end-all-be-all for a happy life. What would it look like if you put your passions first and let abundance flow to you from that place instead? Everything is temporary—so take the steps you need now.

Cancer: Cancer, you are being tested to remain calm in the midst of confusion. If you’re on the fence about the people, places, and things that are taking up most of your time and attention, this transit will bring clarity to help you recalibrate. Do not be afraid of change.

Leo: Lions and Lionesses, this transit will bring to life the subtle ways in which you’ve allowed yourself to become stuck and inflexible. As a fixed sign, you are prone to thinking your way is the only way. But what if someone came to shake things up for you? Let the people you respect and admire help you change your habits so you can move forward without your ego attached to all of your decisions. Now is the time to throw your pride aside and act from a heart-centered space. Be patient with your process!

Virgo: Virgos, this transit is going to ask you to align your actions and your values. It’s one thing to talk about what you believe in—it’s another thing to walk that talk. Try to readjust your priorities so you’re living a life that you can someday look back on and be proud of. You are not lost, you are simply learning how to walk forward in faith. Be the shining example for others that you always wished that you had on your healing journey. You are about to change many lives with the way you live yours.

Libra: Libra, have you lost sight of why you’re doing what you’re doing? Don’t let yourself get caught up in the muck and gunk of the present moment. This transit is here to shake things up and ask you to let go of what (or who) you spent so much time dedicating yourself to before you woke up to what you really wanted. You know now, so consider moving in the direction of your recent realizations.

Scorpio: Scorpio, the Uranus and North Node conjunction is calling for your inner warrior to come out. No longer will you sit back and listen to what others have to say about your life choices. You are stepping into a position of power and leadership in your life that is only going to take you higher. It’s not so much about the money or the level of control you’ll have; it’s about using that beautiful brain to share your thoughts and ideas in an impactful way. Not everyone is meant to be a decision-maker, but you were put on this planet to change things for the better. Don’t lose sight of the goal. Now is the time to make it your reality.

Sagittarius: Centaurs, you are starting to believe that life can truly be different. Once you let go of thinking that you have to play small in order to keep the people around you comfortable, you’ll finally realize how much everyone benefits from you being your true and honest self. This transit is asking you to step into transformation and become more “you” than you've been before. This is the time for you to step forward on your path and ask for not only what you want, but what you deserve Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Now is the time for you to put your past behind you and finally start anew, Capricorn. You are being called into action by this transit; if you allow yourself to alchemize all that you’ve been through and turn it into purpose, no longer will it sit inside of you as pain. You are not the stories you have told yourself. You are a powerful and worthy being that deserves to be blessed, supported, and loved. Are you willing to remove yourself from environments that make you feel less than?

Aquarius: My water-bearers, you are going through an up-leveling in all areas of your life. If you choose to be upfront and honest with yourself and those around you, you could become unstoppable during this transit. Try to let go of any embarrassment around who you are. When you start living authentically, others will follow suit. There is nothing that could destroy the societal and personal rulebooks in your life more quickly than being truthful to yourself. Try to live from a space of love and there is simply no way to move in the wrong direction.

Pisces: Pisces, the current meet-up of Uranus and the North Node of destiny could bring you the type of life that you desire, but it requires a bit of rebellion. Letting go of other people’s expectations of the path that you follow will set you free internally and externally. You’ll start to see major (and hopefully positive) changes in your life once you get rid of these old, outdated beliefs on how your life looks. Embrace the new you, Pisces!

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.\

Originally Appeared on Glamour

