Uranus infrared aurora ‘highlights need for space mission’ - Tech & Science Daily podcast

(NASA, ESA and M. Showalter/SETI Institute; University of Leicester)

Infrared aurora has been spotted on Uranus.

University of Leicester scientist and lead author of the research, Emma Thomas, explains to Tech & Science Daily why the finding highlights that more data is needed from the distant planet.

She, along with many other space scientists, are calling for there to be an orbiter, or a mission to Uranus, saying it’s long overdue.

We discuss all the rumours surrounding Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ online-only event. It’s due to take place today, Monday 30th October, at 5pm Pacific Time in the US - which is midnight Tuesday 31st October UK time.

A new named storm is on its way and this time it’s the turn of Storm Ciaran. Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to hit southern parts of England and Wales - with "unsettled" conditions forecast for much of the UK. Met Office yellow weather warnings for rain and wind are in force every day until Thursday, but they could be escalated in the coming days once confidence in the modelling improves.

And the rest

We dig deeper and speak to Imperial College London about their research on how we feel touch – and why it could help understand inflammatory skin diseases such as eczema. Dr Claire Higgins, from Imperial College London’s Department of Bioengineering - and lead author of the study reveals how the findings could help us understand how we process touch and interact with our surrounding world.

Billionaire Elon Musk to make misinformation on X ineligible to revenue share.

Happy 20th Call of Duty, the Standard’s gaming journalist, Stuart Andrews, on the secret to the games’ enduring popularity.

Listen above, find us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you stream your podcasts.