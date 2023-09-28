Uptown courthouse evacuated after bomb threat + Fourth Ward restaurant closing after 7 years
In advance of Election Day on Nov. 7, the Charlotte Observer is partnering with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to host a voter engagement panel tonight. The event takes place at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Branch beginning at 6 p.m.
Learn more about the event and register to attend here.
1. Uptown Charlotte courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat, Mecklenburg sheriff says
A scary scene at the Mecklenburg County courthouse earlier today.
The building has reopened after being evacuated and searched by authorities due to a bomb threat, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Oehrli continues to update this story.
2. Salisbury, Rowan settle suit with elderly woman who was pulled by hair at police stop
The city of Salisbury and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office will pay out $125,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a 71-year-old librarian.
Stephanie Bottom said officers pulled her by her hair from her car after she was stopped for speeding on Interstate 85 back in May 2019. Bottom suffered a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder as a result from the rough handling.
Ames Alexander with more on the settlement.
3. In rural Idaho, a former Carolina Panthers star returns to coach his old high school team
Former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Jordan Gross went from the bright lights of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to the solitude of his rural Idaho hometown.
Gross played 11 years in the NFL, all with Carolina. Now he coaches high school football at his alma mater in Fruitland, Idaho, population: 6,500.
Scott Fowler has the story.
4. After 7 years as a Charlotte staple, a Fourth Ward tapas restaurant will close
After 7 years, Poplar Tapas announced its closing permanently.
The Fourth Ward staple served as a Third Place for many in Charlotte offering good food, live music and more.
Melissa Oyler shares more details on what’s next for the owners.
5. Some more stories to read
How will a government shutdown impact Charlotte? We asked a local political expert
Why a Carolina Panthers third-round draft pick has been a healthy scratch for 3 weeks
Popular southern chicken chain to open third Charlotte store as part of rapid expansion
How Myers Park standout Bishop Boswell found his home on the hardwood
Want to meet Dale Jr. in Charlotte? All you need is a plane ticket
---
