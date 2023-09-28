Uptown courthouse evacuated after bomb threat + Fourth Ward restaurant closing after 7 years

Hey, everyone! Drew here. It’s Friday Jr.!

In advance of Election Day on Nov. 7, the Charlotte Observer is partnering with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to host a voter engagement panel tonight. The event takes place at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Branch beginning at 6 p.m.

Learn more about the event and register to attend here.

Here’s your news.

McDowell Street in Uptown Charlotte is blocked due to a bomb threat at the Mecklenburg County courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Khadejh Nikouyeh/knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

A scary scene at the Mecklenburg County courthouse earlier today.

The building has reopened after being evacuated and searched by authorities due to a bomb threat, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Oehrli continues to update this story.

This image, which was attached to the federal lawsuit filed by Stephanie Bottom, shows the officers restraining Bottom on the ground. The image was taken from video footage captured by body worn cameras from the officers who pulled Bottom over on I-85 in 2019. Officer's body camera

The city of Salisbury and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office will pay out $125,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a 71-year-old librarian.

Stephanie Bottom said officers pulled her by her hair from her car after she was stopped for speeding on Interstate 85 back in May 2019. Bottom suffered a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder as a result from the rough handling.

Ames Alexander with more on the settlement.

Jordan Gross, a member of the Carolina Panthers’ Hall of Honor, in the team’s radio booth on Sept. 24, 2023, in Seattle. Gross used to call several games a year on the radio for the Panthers, but in 2023 has cut that number down to just one. He is busy coaching his high school alma mater in rural Idaho -- the Fruitland Grizzlies. Scott Fowler/sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

Former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Jordan Gross went from the bright lights of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to the solitude of his rural Idaho hometown.

Gross played 11 years in the NFL, all with Carolina. Now he coaches high school football at his alma mater in Fruitland, Idaho, population: 6,500.

Scott Fowler has the story.

Poplar Tapas at 224 W. 10th St., is closing Saturday, Oct. 7. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

After 7 years, Poplar Tapas announced its closing permanently.

The Fourth Ward staple served as a Third Place for many in Charlotte offering good food, live music and more.

Melissa Oyler shares more details on what’s next for the owners.

5. Some more stories to read

Story continues

---

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.

Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.