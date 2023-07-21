Upscale apartments steps from Arlington stadiums accepting applications. Here’s the cost

One Rangers Way, an upscale apartment complex under construction steps from Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium, now has an active website and leasing center, with a planned opening for December 2024.

The complex will have 299 units over eight floors. It will include indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, a resort-style pool, fitness center, a business center and a pet spa. It will also have a parking garage with 423 spaces.

Studio apartments, which range from 398 to 520 square feet, will cost from $1,457 to $1,700 per month. One bedroom options, from 553 to 1,053 square feet, will cost $1,839 to $2,769 per month.

Two bedrooms cost $2,695 to $3,732 and the penthouses $4,165 to $5,142.

The leasing office can be contacted via the One Rangers Way website.

Rents at Las Palmas, a complex about a block away from AT&T Stadium, range from $933 to $2,112 per month, according to apartments.com. Rents at The Claremont are $1,042 to $1,247 per month.

The addition of the residential building continues the rapid development of the city’s entertainment district. In 2018, Texas Live! opened, followed by the Live! by Loews hotel. In total, the new developments in the district will total $1 billion.

All of the projects are properties of The Cordish Companies, which has properties similar to those in Arlington across the nation, including Live! at the Battery in Atlanta, Kansas City Live!, One Cardinal Way in St. Louis and Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is under construction. It will be connected to Live! by Loews Arlington via a skybridge.

An aerial view of One Ranger Way apartments across the road from Choctaw Stadium and next to the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center that is under construction. Globe Life Field is next to the hotel and convention center and AT&T Stadium can be seen behind the apartments. Texas Rangers Communication

One Rangers Way will have direct access to parks and paved trails in the Arlington Entertainment District. Texas Rangers Communication