UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021: Application forms Reopen from 363 Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification regarding the reopening of the online application window for principal recruitment 2021. The online application wire-started from July 10 on the official website upsconline.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates who have not applied earlier can do the same on or before July 29.

UPSC had invited online applications for the recruitment of 363 vacancies for the principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi between April 24 and May 13. However, the same was deferred due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Indicative Advertisement No.07/2021 published in the Employment News on 24-04-2021 with the closing date as 13-05-2021, has now been reactivated,” reads the official statement. Here are all the details that you need to know.

UPSC Principal recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a master’s degree from a recognized University/Institute or a bachelor of education from a recognized university/institute along with ten years’ experience of teaching (Vice Principal/ Post Graduate Teacher/ Trained Graduate Teacher).

Age Limit: Candidates must not exceed the upper age limit of 50 years.

UPSC Prinicipal recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC online portal www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for online applications for various examinations of UPSC

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on UPSC principal recruitment 2021

Step 4: Complete the registration process by using the required details and valid email id and mobile number

Step 5: Once done, re-login to the portal by using the registered username and password and proceed to the online application

Step 6: Complete all the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee of Rs 25

Step 7: After submission of online application form, download and save a copy of it

UPSC Prinicipal recruitment 2021: Salary

All the selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration at a pay scale of level-12 as per the 7th CPC.

