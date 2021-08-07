UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 results declared: Check at upsc.gov.in

The preliminary results of the Engineering Service Examination (ESE) have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The results were declared by the commission on 6 August. UPSC ESE prelims exam was conducted on 18 July this year. UPSC ESE candidates can visit the website https://upsc.gov.in/ to check their results. Here are the steps that UPSC ESE candidates can take to check their prelims results:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option 'Written Results'

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on Examination Written Results

Step 4: Once the new window opens, click on the PDF link next to Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. The prelims results will get downloaded

Step 5: Check for roll number in the UPSC ESE prelims results

You can also click on this direct link and check for your roll number " https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-ESE-P-2021-Roll-Engl-060821.pdf

The aspirants who have qualified for the prelims exams will now be appearing for the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2021. This exam will be conducted on 21 November. The admit cards for UPSC ESE Main Exam 2021 will be available three weeks before the exam. As many as 215 vacancies are going to be filled through the UPSC ESE recruitment drive.

The official results notification released by the commission also mentions that the marks and cutoff marks of the UPSC ESE prelims exam will be available on the website once the recruitment process is completed.

Candidates who need clarification or have a query regarding the exam or results can visit the UPSC facilitation centre from 10 am to 5 pm on working days or may call the centre during these hours.

