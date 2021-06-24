UPSC ESE prelims 2021: Admit card for Engineering Services exam released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2021 on Thursday. Candidates who will be appearing for the prelims, can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 18 July. Applicants should note that the admit cards are made available by the commission to download from 24 June to 18 July.

At the examination venue, candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-admit card along with an identity proof such as Aadhaar Card/Voter card/PAN card/Passport/Driving Licence, or any other Photo ID that has been issued by the state or Central government.

Also, applicants are advised to take a printout of the e-admit card in advance to avoid the last-minute hassle.

Follow these steps to download UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official site, upsc.gov.in >Step 2: Search and click on the link "E-Admit Card Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021" on the homepage >Step 3: A new page will open. Read the instruction carefully and click on 'Yes' >Step 4: Candidates will then have to enter the login credentials >Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check it properly and download >Step 6: It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the hall ticket for further use or reference

Here's the direct link: upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_ese_2021

The UPSC ESE (Preliminary) 2021 will be conducted in two shifts: General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (morning), for a duration of two hours, is scheduled to take place from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

Then the discipline-specific Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering papers (afternoon), for a duration of 3 hours, is scheduled to take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

