UPSC CMS exam 2021: Deadline to apply for 838 vacancies ends at 6 pm today; visit upsconline.nic.in

The last date to apply for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam is today, Tuesday, 27 July till 6 pm. The CMS exam recruitment is for as many as 838 posts. Aspirants can visit the official website of UPSC https://upsconline.nic.in/ to apply for the vacancies. The application process for the CMS exam started on 7 July.

Here are the steps that applicants can take to apply for the CMS exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website for applying https://upsconline.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Online Application For Various Examinations Of UPSC

Step 3: A new page will open. Now Click on Part 1 of the registration

Step 4: Once part 1 is completed, then click on part 2 of the registration

Step 5: Complete the application form and pay the application fee for the CMS exam

Step 6: Submit your application form and download it

Step 7: Take a printout of the form and keep it safely for future reference

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from paying fees. Women aspirants are also exempted from paying the application fee. Candidates from other categories have to pay Rs 200 as the application fee for the CMS exam.

The online application for the CMS exam can be withdrawn between Tuesday, 3 August till 9 pm on Monday, 9 August.

Vacancies in two categories are available. Category 1 has 349 Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service. On the other hand, Category II consists of 300 posts for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 184 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East, South, and North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Lastly, five vacancies are available for General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council.

Also See: No proposal to give another chance to aspirants who could not take civil services exam in 2020, says Centre

Read more on India by Firstpost.