UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2021 Result Declared

UPSC CAPF Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, declared the result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021. The exam was conducted by UPSC on 8 August 2021.

Candidates who appeared for CAPF (ACs) 2021 exam can check their result on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has released the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for CAPF Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests (MST).

How to Check UPSC CAPF 2021 Results

Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

Go to 'What's New' section and click on 'Written Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021'

Click on the result link under 'Documents'

You will be directed to a PDF.

Read the notice carefully and check your roll number in that PDF.

Download and save it for future reference.

"The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the Personality Test," reads the official notice.

The notice further added that the candidates who have not qualified will be able to access their marks-sheet on UPSC's website after the publication of final result.

According to the official notice, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests, to be conducted by them. In case, any candidate does not receive the call letter for the same in due course of time, then they may contact the HQ, DG, Indo Tibetan Border Police on Telephone No. 011- 24369482/ 011-24369483 & e-mail ID comdtrect@itbp.gov.in and U.P.S.C. through letter or FAX immediately, the notice added.

