UPRVUNL Junior Engineer recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 vacancies by 2 July: check details at uprvunl.org

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has started the application process for various Junior Engineer posts. Aspirants can visit the official website uprvunl.org to apply. This recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 196 posts. Candidates should note that the last date to register is 2 July.

Check below the vacancy details:

- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 69 posts

- Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 78 posts

- Junior Engineer (Electronics): 39 posts

- Junior Engineer (Computer): 10 posts

Details on Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, and Application Fee:

Applicants need to have an Engineering diploma in a related field. They must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age as of 1 January, 2021.

The selection process will be based on the written examination which will be divided into two parts - Part I and Part II. Part I will have 150 objective-type questions from the syllabus for the Diploma Engineering in the relevant branch. While Part II will have 50 objective-type questions comprising General Knowledge, General Hindi, and Reasoning.

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. SC, ST category applicants will have to pay Rs 700 while the amount for PH category candidates is Rs 10.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for Junior Engineer vacancies:

Step 1: Go to the official site

Step 2: Search and click on 'Click here to apply online application for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer' under the 'Public Notices' column

Step 3: A new page will open. Read all the instructions carefully and proceed with the registration

Step 4: After registration, log in to fill the application form

Step 5: Pay the fee as asked and submit the form

Step 6: Save a copy of the filled form. Take a print for future reference or use (if required)

