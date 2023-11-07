Uproar at Guardian as bosses shut canteen

Guardian offices

Journalists at The Guardian are in uproar after bosses announced plans to stop serving hot food in the canteen as they struggle to convince staff to come back into the office.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called an “urgent” meeting on Wednesday to discuss the closure of the canteen kitchen, which will end the provision of freshly prepared hot food.

In an email to staff, Anna Bawden, the NUJ mother of chapel at The Guardian, said the union had not been consulted about the changes, “despite the huge impact it will have on our working conditions”.

She added: “If enacted, the announcement would see the only hot food provided being soup, jacket potatoes and microwave meals.”

It comes as the Guardian struggles to convince employees to return to in-person work after the pandemic, despite repeated orders to do so.

In January, chief executive Anna Bateson told staff they must work in the office for a minimum of three days per week.

However, many workers are still failing to meet this requirement and bosses have been forced to repeat the diktat.

One source described the newspaper’s offices as a “ghost town”, adding that it was particularly quiet on Mondays and Fridays.

In the email, Ms Bawden said the changes to working practices would also be discussed at the NUJ meeting.

The Guardian’s return to the office was derailed days before Christmas last year when the company was hit by a ransomware attack that targeted its computer systems.

The newspaper shut down its offices in King’s Cross following the cyber attack, which compromised the personal data of employees, including addresses, bank details, salaries and passports.

The Guardian took up temporary office space in a former brewery in west London for several months while it battled to get its systems back online.

One journalist said staff would be “fuming” about the proposed changes to the canteen, which was free for staff during the pandemic, and now offers food at subsidised prices.

In June, the company said it had removed beef from the canteen menus in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

A Guardian spokesman said the kitchen was being closed from December for “essential maintenance works”, adding that the deli bar would remain open for hot and cold food and opening hours would be unchanged.